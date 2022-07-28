US 'quietly' Sharing Russian War Casualties; More Than 75,000 Killed Or Injured

Biden administration has been "quietly circulating" the war casualties and the intelligence related to the soldiers' injuries linked to the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, a new explosive NYT report has revealed on Wednesday, July 27. In its latest update, the US State Department said that as many as 75,000 servicemembers on the Russia side have either died as the war casualties or have been injured. At a briefing where the US State Department, Department of Defense, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence were all present, a legistlator who recently took a trip to Ukraine said that the military casualties on both sides have been "highly speculative."

Credit: Associated Press

60,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in war

While the US State Department last week did not give out the specific figures of the war casulaties, on Wednesday, July 27 an unnamed legistlator has shared the data at the briefing. central intelligence Agency (CIA) director had estimated that as many as hat 60,000 Russian soldiers have been killed by the Ukrainians who have put up a fierce resistance to the invading enemy troops. As per the American broadaster CNN, the latest casualty figures were given out at the US State Department's classified House briefing. The officials, although, said that the war death toll has far exceeded than the figure estimated by the US officials.

"Some estimates of the war casualty have gone as high as 80,000 casualtie," the US State Department said in the conference on July 27.

The Russian soldiers sent inside the Ukrainian territory was estimated to be around 150,000. And the loss of nearly 10% of the combat troops including those killed and injured, might render the military operation as incomplete or at risk of a falter, the Pentagon predicted. "Such losses also affect the morale and cohesion of a military unit," the report stated. While throughout the war, both Ukraine and Russia have kept their casualty numbers concealed, the United States, on the contrary has been discreetly sharing the data of the war casualties with ally Ukraine. Meanhwhile Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisor said that the war casualty on the Ukrainian side has been relatively lower, standing at 100 to 200 per day.