US Raises Concerns With China Over Non-lethal Aid To Russia Amid War In Ukraine: Report

The Biden Administration has raised concerns with China regarding non-lethal equipment sales to Russia that are being used in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as per a report from CNN news. The US reportedly has evidence that indicates Chinese companies have sold flak jackets, helmets, and other equipment to Russia. However, it is not clear if the transactions have the knowledge of the Chinese government.

According to anonymous US officials, the concern is that the equipment transfers are being used as a way for Russia to test the waters and gauge the response of the US and its allies. The US officials state that the transfers are "concerning". Some US officials believe that the Chinese government should take steps to stop these equipment transfers. The Biden administration is still weighing the impact and overall significance of the support, but it is a matter of increasing concern among US officials.

Equipment transfers will be a topic of discussion in US-China talks

The equipment transfers will be a topic of discussion when Secretary of State Tony Blinken travels to China in the coming weeks, as per the CNN report. It is important to note that the US has not seen any evidence that China has provided lethal aid to Russia. China has been reluctant to support Russia with lethal aid because China fears secondary sanctions that the US might impose. As of now, reports suggest that Iran and North Korea have supplied Russia with lethal aid.

If the Biden administration does determine that the central government of China is intentionally providing assistance to Russia's invasion or knowingly allowing it, the administration would have to decide how to respond forcefully. Dating back to the very early days of the war, top aides to President Joe Biden have issued warnings to China of the potential consequences should China choose to support Russia in the conflict. The US national security advisor himself apparently warned China against aiding Russia's war effort in Ukraine. Help from other nations is important for Russia as its opponent in the battlefield, Ukraine is getting assistance from numerous western countries, which is boosting Ukraine's capability.