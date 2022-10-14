US Ready To Glorify Nazism To 'denigrate And Abolish' Moscow Amid War, Says Russia

Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to the United States, has said that the US, in its effort to undermine Russia, has even forgotten its own history and is glorifying Nazism. According to reports from Russian State news agency TASS, the Russian ambassador believes that United States is glorifying Nazism in its "maniacal desire to denigrate Russia". “It seems that in a maniacal desire to “denigrate and abolish” Russia, the United States is ready to even glorify Nazism, against which the people of our countries heroically fought during World War 2,” said the Russian ambassador.

Russian ambassador made the statement in an apparent response to Ukraine’s controversial neo-Nazi Azov battalion members visiting the United States for “educational purpose.” It has been reported that the members of the controversial Azov battalion addressed students of Stanford University. "We have noted media reports about the meetings of fighters of the Azov battalion (recognized in Russia as a terrorist organization) with students of top U.S. universities. Representatives of the neo-Nazi paramilitary organization spoke in front of an audience in Stanford University," the Russian ambassador said.

Russia expresses concern about Azov battalion's ideology

Anatoly Antonov said that the Azov battalion was spreading problematic ideas amongst the youth. "There is no doubt regarding the kind of ideas the Ukrainian terrorists - with blood on their hands from the killings of civilians - are spreading among the youth. Let us recall the martyrs of Odessa burned alive in the House of Trade Unions in May 2014, the elderly, women and children of Donbass killed in atrocious and barbaric shelling by neo-Nazis,” said Anotonov. The Russian ambassador attempted to highlight the fact that the official symbol of the Azov battalion is a symbol that was used by the SS during the Third Reich.

Azov battalion's history

The organization "professes a misanthropic and fascist ideology, which the West is well aware of. The official symbol of Azov is a sign of one of the SS divisions of Nazi Germany,” the Russian ambassador to the United States said. Ukrainian nationalists consider the controversial Stepan Bandera their ideal. He was a Ukrainian nationalist and he reportedly headed the terrorist wing of OUN-B (Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists). Bandera was also a Nazi sympathiser, as per reports from Times of Israel.