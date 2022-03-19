US Recognises India's ‘economic Reasoning’ Behind Buying Russian Oil, Says White House

The US acknowledges India's economic reasoning behind plans to buy discounted oil from Russia, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki indicated on Friday.

When asked about "largest democracy" India buying oil from Moscow despite Western pressure, she said, "While we made a decision about banning the Russian import of oil, every country has not made that decision, and we recognise that. And they have different economic reasoning as to why different countries do."

She said that US officials have been in touch "with Indian leaders at a range of levels" but President Joe Biden has himself not reached out to them on the issue. Speaking further on India's move, Psaki that the "rest of the world is watching where you’re going to stand as you support Russia in any form".

On Tuesday, the President's spokesperson had said that India would not be violating US sanctions if it imported oil from Russia. She however added that the oil deal between India and Russia will be perceived as support to Moscow when the ‘history books are written.'

As the US and other western nations slapped sanctions on Moscow, Russia has begun offering oil and other commodities at discounted prices to India and other large importers. As per reports, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) bought as much as 3 million barrels of crude oil that Russia had offered at a steep discount to prevailing international rates.

'India's legitimate energy transactions shouldn't be politicized': Govt

After the US cautioned India on buying discounted crude oil from Russia, Indian government sources stressed that legitimate energy transactions should not be politicized. Highlighting that the Centre had to stop sourcing oil from Iran and Venezuela due to the geopolitical situation, sources indicated that alternative options have come at a higher cost.

India, which imports 85 percent of its oil needs, is looking to cut spiralling energy bills through purchases from anywhere it can get at cheaper rates. They also addressed apprehensions about India's dependence on Russia citing that it accounts for less than 1% of the crude oil imports and there is no Government-to-Government arrangement in this regard.

India's proposal to buy oil from Russia has come under criticism in the US. Indian-American member of the House of Representatives, Ami Bera, who heads the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, said that if it decided to buy the cheap Russian oil, "New Delhi would be choosing to side with (Russia's President) Vladimir Putin at a pivotal moment in history".

But European countries like Germany that are continuing energy purchases from Russia have not met with similar criticism.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP