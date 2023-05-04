US Refutes Involvement In Kremlin Drone Attack; Says 'We've No Data On Who Was Behind It'

The United States has snapped at Moscow and stated that it had no role in the alleged Kremlin drone attack that took place on Wednesday amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. The White House said, "US not involved in Kremlin drone attacks, has no data on who was behind them," reported RT. This comes after Moscow targetted the US over the Wednesday attack aimed at assassinating Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin on Wednesday claimed to have foiled a drone attack on the Kremlin, the official residence of the Russian President. It clarified that “The Kremlin has assessed these actions as a planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on the president on the eve of Victory Day Parade,” “The Kremlin has assessed these actions as a planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on the president,” RIA said.

Russia blames US

The ambassador of the Russian Federation to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, stated on Wednesday that Washington's claims over the alleged drone attacks on the Kremlin are "strikingly cynical and absurd." This comes in the background of Moscow claiming to have foiled a drone attack on the Kremlin, the official residence of the Russian President. It clarified that Putin was not in his residence during the attack which Moscow has described as a "planned terrorist act" and stated that it believed the Russian President had been the target.

In response to a question from the media on the US response to the drone attack, Antonov said, "The statements made by official representatives are striking in their cynicism and absurdity. They couldn’t admit the obvious that the Zelenskyy regime devised this act of terrorism and the assassination plot against the Russian president. The time was not chosen by accident - on the eve of Victory Day, the parade on May 9, at which it is expected that foreign guests will also be present."

Meanwhile, Moscow has cancelled Victory Day celebrations on May 9 in at least 21 Russian cities. Belgorod and Brynask are two cities that are near Russia's border with Ukraine, whereas Tyumen and Nizhnevartovsk are situated deeper within Russian territory, reported Vertska.

Alleged assassination attempt on Putin

No casualties or material damage has been reported during the attack on Kremlin. Also, no injury to the President has been reported and his work schedule remains the same.

🚩Clearest footage of the drone attack against the #Kremlin pic.twitter.com/4Gvztzq86r — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) May 3, 2023

Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced a ban on the launch of drones in Moscow. An exception is made for devices "used by state authorities”, the mayor added. No casualties or material damage has been reported. The Kremlin added that Putin was safe and continued to work with his schedule unchanged.

Zelenskyy's Office Statement

In a statement, the office of the Ukrainian President said, "It was defence from Russian aggression that was the main topic of our today's negotiations. We also discussed the preparation of the next EU sanctions package against Russia for terror, as well as compliance with existing sanctions, which Russia is constantly trying to evade. All of us should remember that the harder we put pressure on the aggressor, the faster the aggression will end. I believe that this year will be decisive for our victory."