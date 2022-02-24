As Russia continues "its aggression" against Ukraine, the US has termed Moscow's action against Kyiv as "an attack on democracy" that Washington, along with its partners, will oppose via defensive support to Ukraine and swift sanctions against Russia. Addressing a news conference amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday claimed that Russian President Valadimir Putin does not want the Russians to see what democracy looks like. She further warned Moscow of new sanctions against invasion of Ukraine, adding that "There will be a price to pay for Vladimir Putin," Sputnik reported.

It is to mention that Pelosi's response comes after Putin recognised the independence of Ukraine's two breakaway regions --Donetsk and Luhansk. Following which several countries including the US, United Kingdom, European Union, Australia, Japan, and Canada imposed sanctions on Moscow terming Putin's decree "a breach of international law".

US says sanctions on Russia will 'continue to increase'

Before Pelosi's address, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, mentioned that US sanctions on Russia will "continue to increase and will have an ultimately crippling effect on many sectors of the Russian economy." He claimed that the aim of the US is to make sure the costs continue and that Russians witness "the cost of their dictator's aggression", as per Sputnik.

This news conference came as US President Joe Biden decided to place further sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, and its corporate officers, as part of the "initial tranche of sanctions" over the current situation in DPR and LPR.

US asks Russia to 'send troops back to barracks'

On Thursday during the UNSC emergency meet on Ukraine, the United States hit out at Russia, asking it to "stop and back away before it is too late" even as Putin declared a "military operation" in Ukraine, directing Russian soldiers to lay down their arms.

"Russian forces in combat-ready purpose. We ask Russia to stop and back away. Back away before it's too late. Russia has compromised Ukraine's sovereignty on live television. It targeted government sites this morning just like last week. We are here to ask Russia to stop, return to their border, send troops back to barracks. Bring your diplomats to the negotiation table," said US Representative Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the second emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The US has pledged to continue to respond to the Russian President's action with unity. "The US and its alliance partners will continue to respond to Russia's aggression," she said.