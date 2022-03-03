Ukrainian born US Representative Victoria Spartz recently condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin for the violence he is inflicting upon Ukraine. Speaking at a GOP-led press conference on Tuesday, Spartz, who represents Indiana’s 5th District, made an emotional plea on Tuesday for stronger US action in defence of Ukraine and warned that Putin has sights set on more than just Kyiv. She also called on US President Joe Biden to act decisively and arm Ukrainians, and halt purchases of Russian oil, warning that “he will have the blood of Ukrainians on his hands” if he does not.

"This is not a war, this is a genocide of the Ukrainian people by a crazy man who cannot get over the Ukrainian people do not want socialism, Soviet Union, communism," Victoria Spartz said.

The Republican Representative also stated that Putin cannot accept that Ukrainians want to be aligned with the US, as a democracy. "They want to be free people. They want to be with the West,” she said. Spartz also revealed that her 95-year-old grandmother lives in the city of Chernihiv and that Russian forces are bombing the city “nonstop, day and night”.

“They are levelling the cities to the ground, destroying the people," Spartz said. "They are slaughtering them like animals."

🚨🚨🚨MUST WATCH🚨🚨🚨



"This is not a war. This is a genocide...and we have a President that talks about and talks about and doesn't do things. What is he going to do? Wait, when millions die, then he’s going to do more? " - @RepSpartz on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/PXIihOgXAT — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) March 1, 2022

Victoria Spartz criticises Biden's response to Russia’s aggression

Further, the congresswoman went on to criticise the Biden administration’s response to Russia’s aggression. She said that the US President “talks and doesn’t do things”. "Is he going to wait when millions have died, then he's going to do more?" Spartz said, adding that "We have not just a moral duty, we are the leaders of the free world”.

However, the Ukrainian born US Representative stressed that Putin needs to understand that the US is serious about the sanctions Biden has imposed. Calling for further action, she said that the US has an “obligation and duty” to save this world, help Ukrainian people to survive, which is why Biden “needs to get his act together and exercise some leadership”.

“What’s happening under his (Biden’s) watch is an atrocity,” Spartz said.

Moreover, responding to a question about her family in Ukraine, the Republican Representative discussed the impact of totalitarian leaders Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin on the Ukrainian people. She said that her whole family was killed by them. She even called Putin’s actions “barbaric and brutal to the level of unbelievable”.

"These people will not surrender," she said. "But we need to give them a chance to survive."

(Image: AP)