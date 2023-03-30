Moscow’s Lefortovo District Court gave out the judgement to arrest Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter Evan Gershkovich over an allegation of committing espionage. On Thursday, the Russian court sentenced Gershkovich to two months over espionage suspicions, Sputnik reported. The judgment from the District Court came after the investigators of the Russian Federal Security urged the court to arrest the WSJ correspondent. Before the news of the court decision came out, the American news outlet vehemently denied the espionage allegations. According to the New York Times, with the Thursday sentencing, Gershkovich became the first American journalist to be accused of spying in Russia since the collapse of the erstwhile Russian empire.

"The court granted the petition of the investigation and chose a measure of restraint for Gershkovich in the form of detention until May 29,” the district court asserted in the Judgement as per the report by Sputnik. Earlier today, the WSJ correspondent was detained in Yekaterinburg. The Russian FSB alleged that Gershkovich collected classified information about the activities of one of the Russian military and industrial complex firms. The FSB accused the WSJ reporter of committing espionage on the instruction of the United States of America. Kremlin also stated that Gershkovich was detained in Yekaterinburg while he was trying to obtain secret information.

WSJ denies allegation

After the news of his detention came out, the American news outlet vehemently denied the allegations made by the Russian authorities. WSJ also expressed concerns over the safety of Gershkovich. “The Wall Street Journal vehemently denies the allegations from the F.S.B. and seeks the immediate release of our trusted and dedicated reporter, Evan Gershkovich,” the news outlet asserted in a statement. “We stand in solidarity with Evan and his family,” the statement further reads. The journalist has been stationed in Moscow since January 2022. While court proceedings related to Moscow take months, the sudden judgement by the Moscow court came as a surprise to the United States whose relations with Russia are on a decline.

Moscow is not planning to shut down WSJ's Moscow bureau: Kremlin

Russia on the other hand, stated that Gershkovich was caught red-handed by the FSB officers. “We’re not talking about suspicions,” the Spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov asserted in a press conference with Russian journalists. “He was caught red-handed,” he added. While Peskov had an aggressive stance over the issue, the Kremlin spokesperson made it clear that Moscow is not planning to shut down The Wall Street Journal’s Moscow bureau. “Those that are carrying out the normal journalistic activity, if they have a valid accreditation, then, of course, they will continue to work,” he asserted.