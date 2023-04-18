US Reporter Held By Russia On Spying Charges To Remain In Jail As Judge Upholds Detention

On Tuesday, a Moscow court upheld the detention of Wall Street Journal (WSJ) correspondent Evan Gershkovich on espionage charges. Earlier today, it was reported that the journalist’s appeal against his prison sentence was being heard in the Russian court.

Ever since Gershkovich got arrested, the American news outlet maintained that he is innocent and vehemently denied the allegations. According to WSJ, the hearing was done in a closed manner and the Russian court denied the bail of the 31-year-old journalist.

As per the report, the court upheld the order of detention in the Russian capital’s Lefortovo prison. Last month, Gershkovich became the first US journalist since the Cold War to be detained in Russia for spying allegations. According to the wSJ, the Russian court's decision to reject Gershkovich's appeal would mean that he will stay in jail until he faces trial. While the Russian administration accused Gershkovich of spying on the Russian defence infrastructure, both the American news outlet and the US government have denied the allegations and called for the American journalist’s immediate release.

No further hearing until the end of May

Following the Tuesday hearing, Gershkovich’s lawyers -- Maria Korchagina and Tatyana Nozhkina told the reporters who were standing outside the court that they don’t expect the next hearing until the end of May. Last month, the Russian Federal Security Service detained the 31-year-old journalist in Yekaterinburg. FSB accused him of trying to obtain classified information about the Russian arms factory. After the news of the whole ordeal broke out, the US Department of State declared that Gershkovich was “wrongfully detained” and made it clear that his case is receiving special attention from the US Department. “In Evan's case, we are working through the determination on wrongful detention. There is a process to do that,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “In my mind, there is no doubt that he is being wrongfully detained by Russia,” he added.

According to WSJ, the American correspondent could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. The arrest also came in the midst of the raging Russia-Ukraine war which led to the deterioration of the relations between Moscow and Washington. The draconian Russian administration is trying to curb the voices of dissent within the country. On Monday, a Russian court slapped Vladimir Putin’s ardent critic Vladimir Kara-Murza with 25 years in prison for treason charges.