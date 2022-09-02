US Requests For UNSC Meeting On Forced Displacements In Ukraine On Sept 7: French Envoy

Amid escalating conflict between Moscow and Kyiv in Eastern Europe, the French Ambassador to the United Nations, Nicolas de Riviere stated on Thursday that the United States has asked for a United Nations Security Council meeting to be conducted on Ukraine on September 7, Wednesday afternoon. Furthermore, Wednesday's meeting will come after another session on Ukraine that will be held on September 6 at Russia's request and would focus on the circumstances at and around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power facility.

During a briefing, Riviere stated, "Between now and then, next week, the subject of Ukraine will still be in the Council with a meeting that should take place on Wednesday, the seventh in the afternoon, on forced displacements in Ukraine upon the request of the United States,” Sputnik reported.

In August, the US along with several other European Union nations had requested the UNSC to conduct a meeting to discuss the situation in war-torn Ukraine. According to sources cited by TASS, the UNSC president was asked to host the meeting on August 24. Stephane Dujarric, a spokesperson for the UN, earlier on Wednesday, August 17 stated that the UNSC meeting was scheduled to cover the topics related to the circumstances around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and the bombardment of a detention facility in Yelenovka.

Russia accused Ukraine of conducting strikes at the Zaporizhzhia NPP

In the meantime, the Russian-controlled Enerhodar administration claimed that two blasts were also reported to have occurred near the fuel storage facility at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, as per the civil-military administration of Enerhodar. "Today at 06:50, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired on the territory of the ZNPP and the coastline of the city. Large-caliber artillery was used,” citing the Enerhodar administration's Telegram channel, Tass reported.

The Russian-controlled administration even asserted that the attacks were made in order to suspend the IAEA mission's trip to the ZNPP.

Zelenskyy, the beleaguered President of Ukraine, spoke with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, August 30. They talked about the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP). Speaking about the conversation, the President of Ukraine claimed that they had coordinated their stances to protect both his country and Europe from "Russian radiation blackmail."

