Responding to the counter-sanctions against United States' officials by Russian authorities, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that she, like other people, has no plans to visit Russia for tourism purposes. "None of us are planning tourist trips to Russia. None of us have bank accounts that we will not be able to access," added the White House official. Russia on Tuesday imposed counter-sanctions against United States President Joe Biden, as well as Hillary Clinton and other top US officials including White House Spokeswoman Jennifer Psaki in retaliation against economic sanctions on Moscow.

In a tweet, Jen Psaki also acknowledged reports that Russia may be considering seizing the assets of US and international companies and added that this step will 'ultimately result in even more economic pain for Russia.'

Any lawless decision by Russia to seize the assets of these companies will ultimately result in even more economic pain for Russia. It will compound the clear message to the global business community that Russia is not a safe place to invest and do business. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 11, 2022

Russia's counter-sanctions against the US

Russia on Tuesday imposed counter-sanctions against United States President Joe Biden, as well as Hillary Clinton and other top officials in retaliation against economic sanctions on Moscow. The sanctions will also be imposed on Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the US Defence Secretary, National Security Advisor, CIA chief and others. Joe Biden's son Hunter has also been sanctioned.

A statement issued by Russia's Foreign Ministry said that this move comes in response to a "series of unprecedented sanctions" that include barring top Russian government officials from entering the US, Sputnik reported. Therefore, the ministry explained, President Biden, Antony Blinken, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, US chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki have been added to Kremlin's own "stop list" as a reciprocal measure.

US' sanctions on Russia

In the latest, Biden had ordered a ban on Russian energy imports to the United States after the Russia Ukraine war crisis escalated. The US has also imposed sanctions on the Russian banks, key individuals and the central banks. Nevertheless, many multinational companies have also abandoned Russia as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine.

The President also announced that the US will dramatically downgrade its trade status with Russia and ban imports of Russian seafood, alcohol and diamonds. Stripping the 'most favoured nation trade status from Russia would allow the U.S. and its allies to impose higher tariffs on some Russian imports, increasing the isolation of the Russian economy.

