US Resumes Production Of 'nuclear Warheads' 32 Years After Installing Sensors In Kyiv

For the first time in 32 years since the Cold War era, the United States has resumed the production of nuclear warheads, Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to the head of Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said, citing the US National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) document to Congress. National Nuclear Security Administration outlined the efforts to implement the Biden Administration’s 2022 Nuclear Posture Review by maintaining a safe, secure, reliable, and effective nuclear weapons stockpile. This, it iterated, could be achieved without nuclear explosive testing all the while revitalising the nuclear security enterprises.

“The SSMP is an annual document provided to Congress and the American people that outlines the status of major warhead modernisation programs and highlights key budget information,” said Jill Hruby, DOE Under Secretary for Nuclear Security and NNSA Administrator.

Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration delivered the 'Stockpile Stewardship and Management Plan' for Fiscal Year 2023 to US President Joe Biden to produce the nuclear warheads as tensions with Russia ratcheted over the war in neighbouring Ukraine. United States stalled the production of plutonium cores for warheads in 1989 even before it signed the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START I) with the Soviet Union in 1991. The US has also installed a network of sensors across Ukraine to detect a possible nuclear explosion and bursts of radiation and trace the origin of the explosion, reports confirmed last week.

Russia scraps New START over US upping War ante

In February, Russia's President Vladimir Putin declared that Moscow is terminating the last remaining major nuclear arms treaty with Washington due to the latter upping its ante to inflict "strategic defeat" on Russia. Putin also announced that he signed a law on the termination of international treaties with the Council of Europe in his State of the Nation address.

Russia's president had warned that his military would stand ready to resume nuclear weapons tests should the US do so. Inked in 2010, the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START I) aimed to control and reduce strategic nuclear forces used by the US and Russia. The agreement was extended in 2021 for another five years and it obligated the two signatories to reduce the deployed missiles and bombers to 700, warheads which include the multiple targetable reentry vehicles and bombers to 1,550, deployed and non-deployed launchers, missile tubes, and bombers to 800.

A Yars missile launcher, Russia. Credit: AP

“The United States is soberly assessing the situation, which is why they have moved away from diplomatic language in favor of direct warnings,” said Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to the head of Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As the Biden administration plans to resume the production of nuclear warheads, the US military will also extend the operational span of the B61-12 nuclear bombs deployed in Europe. It also plans to modernise its advanced long-range submarine-launched nuclear missiles Trident II carried by submarines. More so, the American firm Lockheed Martin Corp. is slated to manufacture an additional UGM-133A Trident II D5 submarine-launched ballistic nuclear missiles and revamp the deployed D5 nuclear weapons, according to a communique by the US Navy Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) office in Washington. Trident II missiles, which boast a range of 4,000 to 7,000 miles, were first deployed in 1990. US Navy operates approximately 18 Ohio-class submarines — of which 14 are capable of carrying the Trident nuclear missile which will be replaced in 2029.

Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Colorado (SSN 788). Credit: AP

“This year’s report was informed by the Nuclear Posture Review which reaffirmed our commitment to investing in new initiatives focused on stockpile production, scientific and technological innovation, and better collaboration with our partners in order to maintain a safe, secure, and effective nuclear deterrent," Hruby maintained.

Nuclear warhead production under the US nuclear programme is estimated to cost around USD 634 bn until 2031, the NNSA report states. Program requirements include producing 80 plutonium pits per year, continuing production of the B61-12 Life Extension Program (LEP) and the W88 Alteration 370 warheads on schedule, and achieving the first production units for the W80-4 LEP and W87-1 Modernisation Program. Russia possesses an estimated 5,977 nuclear warheads, while the United States' nuclear warheads stand at 5,428, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).