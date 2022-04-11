The United States Senate has unanimously passed a major legislation to revive a World War II-era program, which will allow President Joe Biden to more efficiently send weapons and other supplies to Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.

What is this Lend Lease Act?

Lend-Lease is a World War II-era measure that allowed the U.S. to quickly resupply Allies in the fight against Nazi Germany. It was seen as a game-changer in the conflict, as it allowed transfer of weapons without procedural hurdles. The Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022, as it’s known, if executed, would expedite the transfer of critical military equipment and other supplies to Ukraine by cutting bureaucratic red tape.

It allows for the de-facto gifting of equipment, with provisions stipulating that recipient countries would repay the U.S. at a later date. The program is a way to provide indirect support for the Allies without engaging the U.S. directly in a war.

Thanking the US, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said, Dmytro Kuleba said "he is Grateful to the U.S. Senate for passing the Act and that it was an important first step towards a lend-lease program to expedite the delivery of military equipment to Ukraine". Meanwhile, the former President of Ukraine, Poroshenko said that this move marks a new stage in repelling the Russian aggressor.

This comes even as in Brussels, Kuleba urges NATO to provide more weapons for his war-torn country to help prevent further atrocities like those reported in Kyiv’s northern suburbs.

He said, “The more weapons we get and the sooner they arrive in Ukraine, the more human lives will be saved”.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy on Sunday said that Ukraine’s fate as the war shifts south and east depends on whether the United States will help match a surge in Russian weaponry in the regions. “To be honest, whether we will be able to (survive) depends on this,” said Zelenskyy said in a “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday night, speaking through a translator. “Unfortunately, I don’t have the confidence that we will be receiving everything we need.

Zelenskyy said he was grateful to Biden for U.S. military aid to date but added that he “long ago” forwarded a list of specific items Ukraine desperately needed and that history would judge Biden’s response.

