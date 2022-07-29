US Sanctioned Syrian Ship Carrying Stolen Grain From Ukraine Docked In Lebanon: Report

The Ukrainian diplomatic mission in the Middle Eastern country announced on July 28 that a Syrian cargo ship, which has been sanctioned by the US and is transporting what Ukraine claims is stolen barley from the war-torn nation, had docked in Lebanon. The cargo ship Laodicea reportedly anchored in the port of Tripoli, Lebanon's second-largest city, according to the Ukrainian Embassy in Beirut.

The Ukrainian embassy claimed that it was transporting 5,000 tonnes of barley and 5,000 tonnes of flour. The Laodicea was subject to sanctions by the US Department of the Treasury in 2015 because of its ties to President Bashar al-Assad's administration in Syria. Since Russia's invasion of the nation in late February, Ukraine has accused Moscow of stealing steel and grains from its soil.

The Ukrainian embassy in Beirut made no more mention of the incident or how the grain was allegedly taken from the war-torn nation. According to reports, the ships' docking in Tripoli on July 28 was also confirmed by Marine Traffic, which keeps track of ship activity and location on the seas. Originally bound for Tartus Port in Syria, the Laodicea was scheduled to reach there earlier this week.

'Buying stolen items from Russia would damage bilateral ties'

According to a statement from the embassy, earlier on July 28, Ukrainian Ambassador Ihor Ostash met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and warned him that buying stolen items from Russia would "damage bilateral ties."

Further, Kyiv earlier applauded Lebanon for denouncing Russia over the ongoing war in Ukraine. Later on July 28, the Associated Press reported quoting the Ukrainian Embassy that "Lebanese authorities promised to conduct an investigation. We hope they will take other legal actions".

Ukraine has pledged to supply wheat to Lebanon, which is presently gripped by a dire economic and food security crisis. Amin Salam, the interim economy minister of Lebanon, was unable to provide any information on the ship. Ahmad Tamer, the general manager of Tripoli Port, originally claimed to be uninformed of the ship's arrival and did not reply to repeated inquiries for comment, Anadolu agency reported.

