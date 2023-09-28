US Sanctions Entities In China, Turkey, UAE, Iran For Aiding Russia In Drone Procurement

The United States on Wednesday sanctioned the business entities in China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Iran for aiding the Iranian attack drone program. “Iranian-made UAVs continue to be a key tool for Russia in its attacks in Ukraine, including those that terrorize Ukrainian citizens and attack its critical infrastructure,” Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement on September 27.

Washington has been accusing the Islamic Republic of supplying drones to Russia that have been used in the ongoing war in Ukraine. US Treasury said that the department imposed sanctions on five entities and two people who belonged to the Iranian network of drone production, as well as helped the country procure sensitive parts for the drones such as the servomotors, that help control the speed of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) program, according to Euractiv. The now-sanctioned network helped felicitate the financial transactions for the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps to procure these motors.

US mulls 'poor sanctions compliance'

The United States and its allies instated a tranche of sanctions on Russia after the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The US believes that despite the restrictions, there have been “poor sanctions compliance” in the United Arab Emirates and Turkey. The latest sanctions target Iran-based Pishgam Electronic Safeh Company (PESC) and its chief executive Hamid Reza Janghorbani. The US accused the firm of supplying thousands of servomotors to Russia. US Treasury also blacklisted the Hong Kong-based Hongkong Himark Electron Model Limited (Hongkong Himark), accusing it of supplying the servomotor orders for PESC in Iran, and China-based Hongkong Himark official Fan Yang, according to Euractiv.

The US has been accusing Iran of supplying Shahed-136 drones to ally Russia which UK intelligence said were used to target civilian infrastructure. The Shahed-136 has been serving as a substitute for Russian-manufactured long-range precision weapons as Russia's weapons reserves depleted during the conflict. But Ukrainian efforts to counter the UAVs have been somewhat successful. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, however, refuted claims of sending drones to Russia, saying that Tehran "has never sent and will never send" any weapons to Russia that could be used in its Ukrainian invasion, Tasnim News Agency reported.