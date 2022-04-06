US Sanctions Putin's Adult Daughters, Toughens Penalties On Russian Banks Amid Ukraine War

In the latest development, US President Joe Biden on April 6 announced "full blocking sanctions" on Russian elites including Russian President Vladimir Putin's two daughters- Maria and Katerina. Among others facing the sanctions include Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s wife and daughter, and members of Russia’s Security Council including former President and Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Putin's daughters sanctioned by the US

"These individuals have enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian people. Some of them are responsible for providing the support necessary to underpin Putin’s war on Ukraine. This action cuts them off from the U.S. financial system and freezes any assets they hold in the United States", the White House fact sheet read.

I made clear that Russia would pay a severe and immediate price for its atrocities in Bucha. Today, along with our Allies and partners, we’re announcing a new round of devastating sanctions. https://t.co/LVqTDIOSvz — President Biden (@POTUS) April 6, 2022

US President Joe Biden, on the other hand, also said that he had already warned of the "severe and immediate price" Russia would have to pay for the Bucha killings which has drawn condemnation from major world leaders. Biden's new round of "devastation sanctions" comes right after the European Union proposed sanctioning Putin's daughters in order to pressurise him for a ceasefire. Although very little is known about Putin's personal life, reports say he had his daughters from his previous wife Lyudmila Putina.

US targets Russian banks

Citing Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine, the US has also targeted Russia’s Sberbank and Alfa Bank freezing their assets in the US financial system. Sberbank is Russia's largest financial institution and holds nearly one-third of the overall Russian banking sector’s assets. Alfa Bank on the other hand is the largest private bank in Russia and the fourth largest financial institution overall. In addition to this, the White House said that Biden would sign a new Executive Order (E.O.) that would prohibit US businessmen from investing in Russia.

The new set of sanctions were fuelled by the alleged massacre carried out by Russia in Ukraine’s Bucha. According to multiple media reports, over 300 civilian bodies were recovered from a mass grave and many were scattered in the region after the Russian forces left the city. “As long as Russia continues its brutal assault on Ukraine, we will stand unified with our allies and partners in imposing additional costs on Russia for its actions”, the White House fact sheet read.