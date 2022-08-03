US Sanctions Putin's Reputed Girlfriend Alina Maratovna Kabaeva; Know All About Her

The US Treasury Department slapped a sanction against Russian President Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Maratovna Kabaeva, on August 2. The sanction is part of a slew of measures targeting Russian elites in the Joe Biden administration's latest attempt to punish Moscow for its ongoing war in Ukraine.

According to a Treasury Department statement, Alina Maratovna Kabaeva, who has been romantically linked to the Russian president, was sanctioned "for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of the Government of the Russian Federation." The 39-year-old Kabaeva, a former State Duma member, is described as having "a close relationship to Putin." She is also regarded as the head of the National Media Group, a pro-Kremlin empire of television, radio, and print organisations.

Who is Alina Maratovna Kabaeva?

Kabaeva, who was born in 1983, is one of the most accomplished gymnasts ever. She won two Olympic medals, 14 World Championship medals, and 21 European Championship medals over the course of her active career in rhythmic gymnastics. She was selected to carry the Olympic torch in 2014 when Russia hosted the Winter Games in Sochi.

The gymnast was first linked to Putin in 2008, when Moskovsky Korrespondent, a small Russian tabloid newspaper, reported that Putin was planning to marry Kabaeva. However, Putin warned journalists not to pry into his personal life with their "snotty noses" after a furious denial of the report came from Moscow. It is also claimed that Kabaeva and Putin have children together, according to persistent rumours that have recurred over time.

Kabaeva is also the chairman of National Media Group

According to various media reports, Kabaeva is also the chairman of the National Media Group, which holds sizable stakes in virtually all Russian media companies. She also had a brief career in politics from 2007 to 2014, serving as a member of the ruling United Russia party in the lower house of the Russian parliament.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Kabaeva and her family have benefited financially as a result of her connections to Putin, citing US officials. Further, opposition leader Alexei Navalny looked into her relationship with the Russian President and asserted that she rose to elite positions as a result of her connections.

Image: AP