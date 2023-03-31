US Sanctions Slovak For Felicitating Arms Deal Between Russia, North Korea

US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Thursday, sanctioned a Slovakian national Ashot Mkrtychev (Mkrtychev) for allegedly facilitating the arms deals between Russia and its ally Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). Since Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine, US Sanctions and export controls consisting of a coalition of over 30 countries have been attempting to curb Russia’s ability to replace lost military equipment and have imposed sanctions to avert its allies from supplying military technology to Moscow. The restrictive measures come despite that the US itself continues to supply financial and military assistance to Ukraine to counter Russian aggression.

Two dozen kinds of weapons procured between 2022, 2023

According to a statement published by the US Treasury, the Slovak citizen Mkrtychev worked with DPRK officials to procure an estimated two dozen kinds of weapons and munitions for Russia between the end of 2022 and early 2023. This, Moscow would go on to exchange for materials ranging from commercial aircraft, raw materials, and commodities to be sent to the DPRK, US Treasury noted. "Mkrtychev’s negotiations with DPRK and Russian officials detailed mutually beneficial cooperation between North Korea and Russia to include financial payments and barter arrangements," the statement published on March 30, read.

“Russia has lost over 9,000 pieces of heavy military equipment since the start of the war, and thanks in part to multilateral sanctions and export controls," said Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen, adding that Russia's President Vladimir Putin has wanted to replace the loss of his military equipment.

“Schemes like the arms deal pursued by this individual show that Putin is turning to suppliers of last resort like Iran and the DPRK. We remain committed to degrading Russia’s military-industrial capabilities, as well as exposing and countering Russian attempts to evade sanctions and obtain military equipment from the DPRK or any other state that is prepared to support its war in Ukraine," Yellen stressed.

The latter indicated that Russia demonstrated the readiness to receive military equipment from ally nation DPRK. And that, Mkrtychev’s negotiations with Russians and North Koreans indicated that a proposed deal was complete. OFAC stated that any foreign financial institution that knowingly facilitates any transaction or provides the financial services to the Slovak they designated today "could be subject to US correspondent or payable-through account sanctions."