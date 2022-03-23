As the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war entered day 28, the United States on Tuesday confirmed that they are aware of Russian forces used hypersonic missiles against Ukraine for "at least in one instance." The invading Russian troops fired a hypersonic missile "against a fixed building" at a relatively close range," said Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby. He added, initially it was vague as to why Russia would use maneuverable defense system to hit a static target, however, later it was linked to "inventory or performance problems."

As per reports, the Kinzhal hypersonic missile was fired from a "relatively close range" on a large weapons depot in the Ivano-Frankivsk region in western Ukraine on Saturday. The 'Dagger', as it is commonly known, was used for the first time since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an all-out attack on its ex-Soviet neighbour. US President Joe Biden on Monday confirmed the use of hypersonic missiles in the invasion of Ukraine.

A spokesperson for the Russian Defence Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, had claimed that the targetted aero-ballistic missile attack destroyed military radio and reconnaissance centres near the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, The Independent reported.

US downplays Russia's use of hypersonic missile

Speaking on the subject in CBS' Face of the Nation, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday stated that he did not view the use of hypersonic missiles as "some sort of game-changer here." In addition, he also was unable to understand the "intention" of Russians to use next-generation arms to hit a "fixed" structure. Kirby on Tuesday also echoed Austin's remarks, saying that "It’s hard to know what exactly the justification was for that, but it could very well be tied to inventory problems and performance problems that they’re having concerning precision-guided munitions, so we’ll just have to see where that goes."

Meanwhile, the US and other nations are in discussion for provisions of ‘long-range air defense’ to Ukraine, Kyiv Independent reported. On March 21, Kirby informed that Washington is currently under “active consultations” with allies to send Ukraine with weapons that they are “comfortable using.”

Ukraine airspace remain 'contested': Pentagon

Addressing the press, Kirby stated that while Ukraine has staged a strong defence against Russians, the airspace above the ex-Soviet nation still "remains contested" in the fourth week of conflict. He added that the situation is so because "the Ukrainians are making it that way." Kirby praised the "very smart" move by Kyiv over the use of defence resources and the way Ukraine is "marshalling" against Russian invaders.

(Image: AP)