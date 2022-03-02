US Says 'China Watching Ukraine Invasion As Proxy For Taiwan'; Huddles Up Allies

As Russia presses ahead with its attack on Ukraine, many analysts have drawn comparisons to Taiwan, another place that could face an invasion by its larger neighbour - China. US Defence officials fear that Moscow's invasion of Ukraine paves the way for Beijing to achieve its ambitions of global military expansion and to wrest control of Taiwan.

The US discussed efforts to counter those ambitions along with its allies and partners during a House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday.

"The United States is at a pivotal moment with our allies and partners in meeting the challenges of today and tomorrow," Mara Karlin, assistant secretary of defense for strategy, plans, and capabilities, said, referencing Russia and China.

She said, "Security cooperation is an important tool that helps key allies and partners strengthen their defence and enhances our ability to rely on one another in a time of need."

The forthcoming National Defense Strategy will emphasize how the department will strengthen these alliances and partnerships to advance national security through integrated deterrence, Karlin said.

She noted that the US has been strengthening its partnerships with India, Australia, Japan, and nations in Southeast Asia.

"Our support for Taiwan is rock solid," she said, referencing the Taiwan Relations Act. The US has provided $18 billion to them in security assistance and will continue to ensure they have the appropriate asymmetric defense capabilities, she added.

Top ex-US officials to visit Taiwan amid tension

Meanwhile, a delegation of former US defence and security officials will arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday for a two-day visit, which is likely to evoke a strong reaction from China. Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen is leading the five-person delegation that is scheduled to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and other top officials during the visit.

Tsai's office said the delegation had been appointed by President Joe Biden and that the visit would permit “an in-depth exchange of views on Taiwan-US cooperation issues in various fields."

Will the Russian invasion provoke China?

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has drawn fresh attention to China's threat to use force to annex self-governing democratic Taiwan, which it claims as its own territory.

Circumstances are very different, however: Taiwan lies 160 kilometres (100 miles) across the turbulent Taiwan Strait from mainland China and enjoys strong support from the US, which is legally bound to ensure that the island can defend itself.

Notably, China has refused to condemn Russia's war against Ukraine and has criticized the sanctions leveled against Moscow.

At the same time, China has been sending military aircraft into Taiwan's air defence identification zone on a near-daily basis. On Saturday, Taiwan's Defense Ministry protested with a provocative passage of the guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson through the Taiwan Strait.

China routinely protests US contacts with Taiwan's government. In November, Beijing announced that its military conducted air and naval readiness patrols in the direction of the Taiwan Strait after five US lawmakers met with Tsai on a surprise one-day visit.

(With inputs from agencies)