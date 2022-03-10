Amid the escalating Russian aggression against Ukraine, the United States has deployed two Patriot missiles to Poland. The missiles batteries, which are normally stationed in Germany, were redeployed at Poland's request. However, addressing a presser on Wednesday, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby clarified that the movement of Patriot missiles is "temporary" and will be returned to their original position "at appropriate time."

The surface-to-air missile batteries were positioned in Poland noting the "potential threat" to US and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) bases in the territory, a senior Pentagon official said on Wednesday to a prominent news agency. The move came against the "given circumstances that we are in," Kirby said, as quoted by Sputnik.

“As for the Patriot missiles, yes, this is a temporary deployment to Poland, given the circumstances that we're in. These Patriot batteries had already been deployed into Germany, and I suspect that at the appropriate time they'll go back there,” Kirby said on Wednesday.

Another official also informed that the missiles were repositioned "purely as a part of defensive redeployment...to proactively counter any potential threat to the US and allied forces in NATO territory." To note, the Patriot missiles are defence systems capable of countering and destroying ballistic and cruise missiles, and aircraft.

US denies Poland's offer to provide MiG-29 to Kyiv

In a bid to deter Russia's offensive against Ukraine, Poland on Tuesday said that it is ready to hand over its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. However, it added that the aircraft would be delivered only to Ramstein Air Base in Germany, leaving the decision to deliver them to Ukraine up to the US and NATO alliance. As the announcement came as a surprise for the US officials, they quickly rejected the idea as Pentagon stated the proposal of sending fighters from a US/NATO base “to fly into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance.”

“It is simply not clear to us that there is a substantive rationale for it. We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies about this issue and the difficult logistical challenges it presents, but we do not believe Poland’s proposal is a tenable one,” Kirby said in a statement.

Biden considering imposing sanctions on Russian uranium supply

The United States on Wednesday flagged that it is weighing sanctions on Russian nuclear agency Rosatom Corp. The White House is currently in consultations with the nuclear power industry over the potential impact of the ban on Russia's state-owned atomic energy company, which is a major supplier of technology and fuel to global power plants, a senior official told prominent news media, under conditions of anonymity. The fresh discussion over sanctions comes as Russia continues its bloody military aggression against Ukraine that began on February 24.

