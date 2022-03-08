Amid concerns about rising energy prices over the Russia-Ukraine situation, the US on Monday said that no decision has been made by the Biden administration about a ban on importing oil from Moscow. It is to mention that the US and other Western nations have imposed a series of sanctions on Russia after the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin announced the “special military operation” on February 24. However, Russian energy imports have so far been left out of punitive measures due to concerns over how the energy gap would impact the energy supplies.

Now, speaking during a news briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “No decision has been made at this point by the president about a ban on importing oil from Russia, and those discussions are ongoing internally and also with our counterparts and partners in Europe and around the world.”

Psaki stated that US President Joe Biden is focused on ensuring economic consequences on Putin while taking action necessary to limit the impact on prices. She even added that it is true that there has been an impact of the invasion on the level of import to the US into other parts of the world. Further, Psaki went on to say that the US over the next year will produce more oil than ever before.

"The US produced more oil this past year than in President Trump's first year. Next year, according to the Department of Energy, we will produce more oil than ever before," she said.

US exploring options to ban Russian oil imports

It is to mention that the US has already shared that it may soon introduce a bill for banning oil and energy imports from Russia. On Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the US House of Representatives may draft a bill to ban all energy imports from Russia which would further terminate normal trade relations with Russia as well as Belarus. In a letter to her colleagues in the House, she stated that the house is exploring options for isolating Russia as a part of which it may impose the ban on oil and energy imports.

The ban on Russia would include fossil fuel and energy imports including liquefied natural gas, crude oil, and coal. However, the bill does not affect the product already in transit or in critical minerals shipments. According to statistics of the International Energy Agency, the United States had imported around 670,000 barrels of oil per day from Russia in 2021. Notably, the bill by the United States will come in addition to other announcements by major oil industry companies which have already started imposing a limit to the exposure to Russian imports.

