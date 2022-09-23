US Says Putin's Nuclear Rhetoric Won't Sway Military Aid To Ukraine, As Referendums Begin

The press secretary of the US Department of Defense, Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder, held a press briefing on Thursday, informing the media that Russia's nuclear threat would not influence the support for Ukraine by the US and its allies. The Pentagon had recently signed a $1.5 Billion contract to supply arms and ammunition to Ukraine amid the country’s ongoing war with Russia.

"We will continue to have those conversations, and we'll continue to think through not only what they need in the medium to long term, but also what they need now," the Pentagon press secretary said.

Brig. Gen. Ryder’s remarks came in retaliation to the 21 September address by Russia’s President Putin announcing the partial mobilization of the nation’s military towards its border with Ukraine. During his address, President Putin had claimed that Russia was being “blackmailed” by Western nations and NATO in regards to the usage of nuclear weapons against Russia.

“Those who are using nuclear blackmail against us should know that the wind rose can turn around,” President Putin had warned during his address while adding, “This is not a bluff.”

Russia begins referendums in occupied Ukrainian regions

Amid Russia’s announcement of the partial military mobilization that will see 300,000 Russian reservist troops moving towards the Ukrainian border, Russia has initiated referendums in four Ukrainian regions under the Russian military’s control to justify the February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin in his 21 September address to the nation, had stated that the military-civilian administrations of the regions of Kherson and Zaporizhya had adopted decisions to hold referendums on the future of their territories and had made appeals to Russia to support the decision.

“I would like to emphasize that we will do everything necessary to create safe conditions for these referendums so that people can express their will,” Putin had stated.

As per CNN, the referendums are being held in Donetsk People's Republic, Luhansk People's Republic, Kherson and occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia. The Central Election Commission of Russia stated that it will monitor the referendums in all four areas.

A video from the election commission of Luhansk informed the locals, "You can vote directly from home! From 23 to 27 September, you can vote at home."

The plan to conduct the referendums has been condemned by both the government of Ukraine and its allies in the West calling it an attempt to formalize the annexation of parts of Ukraine’s territory by Russia. The referendums have been labelled "illegitimate" and "a sham," by the European Union that further stated that it won't recognize the results.