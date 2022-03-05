United State's (US) Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on March 4 at the UN that Russian forces are now 20 miles, and closing, from Ukraine’s second-largest nuclear facility – the Yuzhnoukrainsk Nuclear Power Station in southern Ukraine’s Mykolaiv Oblast. This comes a day after the Russian military occupied the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear power plant on Friday, as per Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate (SNRIU).

'Zaporizhzhya under Russian control': Ukraine

"ZNPP power units remain intact, unit 1 reactor compartment auxiliary buildings have been damaged, which does not affect the safety of the unit. The systems and components important to the safety of the NPP are operational. At present, no changes in the radiation situation have been registered. Currently, the site of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is occupied by the military forces of the Russian Federation," stated SNRIU. Russia has already taken over the now-defunct Chernobyl power plant.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant attacked

The Zaporizhzhia power plant - operational since 1984 - has an installed capacity of 6GW - six units which produce up to 42 billion kWh of electricity, according to Power Technology. Each unit comprising of a pressurised water reactor (PWR) generates 1000 MW each. The plant - which is controlled by Ukraine’s national nuclear energy generating company NNEGC Energoatom - has been surrounded by Russian troops for the past two days.

On March 1, Russia informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that its military forces have taken control of the territory around Zaporizhzhia NPP. Russia added that personnel at the plant continued their “work on providing nuclear safety and monitoring radiation in the normal mode of operation. The radiation levels remain normal”. On March 3, Ukraine warned IAEA that Russian forces were moving towards Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. After a fierce gun battle, the Russian military occupied the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear power plant on Friday, informed Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate (SNRIU).

Image: AP/Pixabay/RepresentativeImage