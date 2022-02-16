As the spectre of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine hangs over Europe, US President Joe Biden has stated that Washington has “not yet verified” that Russian troops have pulled back as the Kremlin has claimed. Instead, Biden informed that according to the American analysts, the Russian military “remains very much in a threatening position”. He also stressed that the US is prepared to respond decisively to a Russian attack on Ukraine, which is “still much a possibility”.

"We have not yet verified that the Russian military units are returning to their home bases. Indeed, our analysts remain that they remain very much in a threatening position," Joe Biden said from the White House East Room.

Emphasising that the US believes the best way forward is through diplomacy and de-escalation, he added, “The United States is prepared, no matter what happens. We are ready with diplomacy -- to be engaged in diplomacy with Russia. And our allies and partners to improve stability and security in Europe as a whole. And we are ready to respond decisively to a Russian attack on Ukraine, which is still very much a possibility.”

The United States is ready to keep engaging in diplomacy, but we are also ready to respond decisively to a Russian attack on Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/fpeUMiOar2 — President Biden (@POTUS) February 16, 2022

US 'will respond forcefully'

During the same address, Biden combined a repeated offer of security talks with a warning of severe repercussions if Russia carries out an attack that US intelligence has reportedly assessed could take place as early as Wednesday. However, he also made clear that any attack on NATO territory or harm to Americans would be treated differently. Washington is not seeking direct confrontation with the Kremlin, Biden said, adding, “though I’ve been clear that if Russia targets Americans and Ukraine, we will respond forcefully”.

The US President also went on to say that “if Russia attacks the United States or our allies through asymmetric means, like disruptive cyber-attacks against our companies or critical infrastructure, we’re prepared to respond.”

Meanwhile, Biden was speaking hours after his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had claimed that a “partial” drawdown of Russian forces from the Ukrainian border. But, according to ABC sources, there are still troops moving forward closer to the border line, including with medical supplies and being put into firing position. As per the media outlet, the US believes that Russia now has all the necessary pieces in place, including 150,000 troops in the region, to launch a swift and brutal invasion of Ukraine.

(Image: AP)



