US Says Shipments From $800 Mn Security Aid Package For Ukraine Arrived Over Weekend

As the war between Russia and Ukraine has entered its day 41, the United States has successfully delivered defence supplies to Kyiv from an $800 million security aid package for Ukraine. Addressing a press conference on Monday over the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby stated that the shipments from $800 million package reached Ukraine "over the course of the weekend." According to him, another package will arrive in the next 24 hours. "Were prioritising the kinds of capabilities in those shipments that we know the Ukrainians need the most — Javelins, Stingers, UAVs. So, all that’s being prioritized," CNN quoted Kirby as saying during the presser.

"Our goal is, again, I said it before, as fast as we can, as much as we can, and just keep it going to make sure that the Ukrainians can continue to defend themselves," added Kirby.

US aid to Ukraine will not affect US stockpile, says Kirby

As per the statement released by the US Ministry of Defense on Friday, the Biden administration announced another $300 million additional assistance package under authority granted by the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). Clarifying the facts about the military assistance delivered to Kyiv, the Pentagon spokesman said that the last $300 million aid package that was sent to Ukraine was from the earlier contracts signed between Washington and Kyiv and not from the "US stockpiles".



"It's just another tool in the toolbox to help Ukraine, it does not mean some kind of deficit that affects US readiness at this stage," he noted. Notably, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on several platforms, urged the world to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine to defend the Russian aggression ever since the invasion began. The country has received heavy arms and ammunition from the European Union, the United States, Poland and several other countries.

Russia-Ukraine war enters day 41

Notably, Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a televised address to the nation, warned that Russian withdrawals from the north and centre of the country were just a "military tactic" to build up forces for new powerful attacks in the southeast. He appealed to his Russian counterpart to end the war immediately but added that he would not let the Russian forces take a single piece of Ukrainian land.

Image: Twitter/@oleksiireznikov/AP