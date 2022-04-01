US Says Ukraine's Borders Must Be 'respected' But Russia Not Willing To Have Conversation

The United States wants Ukraine’s borders to be respected and upheld the same way as before Russia launched its military operation, said US Department of Defence or Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby on Thursday. In a televised interview with Fox News, Kirby not only revealed that Russia was not taking US’ calls but also stated that it appeared Moscow was prioritising capturing the eastern Donbas region. He also said that Washington is willing to do “everything” which is possible to ensure Ukraine's success in the war with Russia.

Underscoring Ukraine’s sovereignty, the Pentagon spokesperson said, "Absolutely, we want to do everything we can to make sure Ukraine is successful” while adding, “We want Ukraine's sovereignty, all of their sovereignty, their borders as it was before the end of February to be respected”.

Additionally, Kirby told Fox News’ ‘America Reports’ that Pentagon officials have repeatedly tried to reach out to their Russian counterparts since Russia started its invasion in late February, however, the attempts have been “unsuccessful”. The Pentagon spokesperson said, “I can tell you from the Pentagon perspective, we have tried on numerous occasions in recent days and weeks to reach out to our counterparts, the minister of defense… the chairman of the joint chief equivalent in the Russian military, and we have been unsuccessful.”

“They have not been willing to pick up the phone and have a conversation,” said Kirby on US officials reaching out to Russian counterparts.

Kirby says Russian forces moving from Kyiv in ‘small number’

Meanwhile, in a press briefing on Thursday, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said that Russia is only moving a “small number” of its forces away from Kyiv days after the Kremlin said that it would de-escalate from the Ukrainian capital and Chernihiv. Kirby said, “On the repositioning, we continue to see indications that they are moving a small number. I don't have an update for you in terms of what that equates to. I think yesterday we said it was about 20 per cent, maybe a little less.” The US has been supporting Ukraine from a distance ever since Russia launched its military offensive in Kyiv which led to the widespread humanitarian crisis in Kyiv.

(Image: AP)

