US Says Wagner Suffered Over 30,000 Casualties In Ukraine As Fight For Bakhmut Rages On

The Russian Mercenary Company, Wagner Group, has suffered over 30,000 casualties since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, said the White House in a statement. Of this figure, 9,000 have been killed in action while almost half of them have been killed since mid-December. It is also estimated that about 90 per cent of those killed in December were convicts who have been recruited by the Wagner group and have been treated like "cannon fodder" and thrown into a "meat grinder."

In a routine press briefing, White House National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson John Kirby informed reporters that the mercenary group had extensively recruited from Russian jails and that the majority of its casualties in the war were untrained convicts. However, the Wagner force advanced near Bakhmut despite the significant casualties. Some of the most intense battles during the war took place in and around this eastern city, with the group aiding the Russians to capture it.

The mercenary outfit, according to Kirby, had made major progress in and around Bakhmut over the past few days. However, it has taken them several months to get there and at a "devastating cost that is not sustainable." Kirby added that the region of Bakhmut is of no strategic value. “It is possible that they may end up being successful in Bakhmut but it will prove of no real worth to them because it is of no real strategic value.” This comes when the Ukrainian military will maintain fortified defensive positions across the Donbas region.

Kirby told reporters that despite recent statements from Wagner's founder Yevgeny Prigozhin that he had stopped enlisting Russian inmates to fight in Ukraine, the Russian Mercenary Company continued to depend largely on detainees. They have been dispatched to combat areas lacking instruction or supplies. "The number of Wagner units will decrease, and we will also not be able to carry out the scope of tasks that we would like to," he said.

The strategic importance of Bakhmut

On Friday, February 17, Yevgeny Prigozhin asserted that a village close to Bakhmut had been taken. In the Donetsk area, Paraskoviivka is a settlement that is situated close to Bakhmut. Russia has made major efforts to completely occupy the area. Russian forces had been reporting painstakingly small victories north of Bakhmut for a few weeks, and they claimed to have cut off three of the city's four Ukrainian supply routes.

"The settlement of Paraskoviivka is completely under the control of Wagner PMC units. Despite the blockade of ammunition, despite heavy losses and bloody battles, the guys completely occupied the entire territory of Paraskoviivka," Yevgeny Prigozhin said, quoted by his press service. But, Prigozhin has also stated that it might take months to regain control of the beleaguered city, which has emerged as a crucial political and symbolic prize. Despite the Kremlin's denials, the protracted war for Bakhmut has revealed friction between the Wagner group and the Russian forces.

On Monday, soon after Moscow seized possession of the settlement of Krasna Gora, which is close to Paraskoviivka, Kyiv acknowledged a "difficult" situation north of Bakhmut. This region holds one of Ukraine's key supply chain lines and its occupation would lead to restricted flow of arms, ammunition and supplies for the Ukrainian forces.

Deaths higher due to 'extremely rudimentry medical provision': UK Defence Ministry

Russian regular forces and Wagner troops may have sustained between 175,000 and 200,000 casualties. This includes 40,000–60,000 fatalities, according to officials of the UK intelligence. According to the UK's defence ministry, the high death toll was "almost certainly" brought on by "extremely rudimentary medical provision."

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 17 February 2023



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/79EeudgP5j



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/XHzsXcaPNB — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 17, 2023

5,000 combatants made up the Wagner Group prior to the invasion, the majority of them being veterans. While Russia struggled to locate soldiers for its operation of Ukraine, it began to gather tens of thousands of combatants last year, mostly from prisons, according to the US. According to UK sources, the majority of those prisoners have likely been wounded or killed in action.

Ukraine's response to the Battle of Bakhmut

All residents of Bakhmut were urged to evacuate earlier on Friday by the Ukrainian government. Fierce fighting is anticipated to continue in the region. Iryna Vereshchuk, the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, on her Telegram channel said, "If you are rational, law-abiding and patriotic citizens, you should leave the city immediately."

The Ukrainian government reports that earlier on Friday, five civilians were murdered and nine were hurt. According to Vereshchuk, the once-70,000-person city in the Donetsk region today has only only 6,000 civilians left. Since their homes are their sole possessions, many elderly inhabitants are refusing to leave the area of their birthplace. Many people sympathise for Russia.

“The settlement of Paraskoviivka is completely under the control of Wagner PMC units. Despite the blockade of ammunition, despite heavy losses and bloody battles, the guys completely occupied the entire territory of Paraskoviivka,” Yevgeny Prigozhin said, quoted by his press service.