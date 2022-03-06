US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is currently in Moldova, confirmed that America is working on a deal with Poland so that it could provide its fighter jets to Ukraine. He said that Washington is actively looking into it. However, he did not speak about the timeline.

"We are actively looking at the question of jets that Poland may provide to Ukraine and considering how to backfill Poland's fighter jets fleet so that it could provide its own to Ukraine," Blinken said.

His announcement comes a day after he visited NATO-member Poland.

In a statement earlier, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a "desperate plea" and wants the US to facilitate the transfer of planes from Eastern European allies. Schumer said he will do all he can.

The US is considering sending American-made F-16s to former Soviet bloc countries in Eastern Europe that are now members of NATO. In turn, they would send their own Soviet-era MiGs to Ukraine.

US Secy Blinken fumes 'Russia's unprovoked aggression created humanitarian crisis'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday blamed Russia's 'unprovoked aggression' for creating a humanitarian crisis. Blinken was in Moldova pledging America's support to the small West-leaning former Soviet republic countries. He said that the Biden administration intends to donate $2.5 billion to support humanitarian assistance inside Ukraine and refugee services in neighbouring countries.

"Moldova deserves the world's gratitude for welcoming refugees...US has strong support to the integrity of all countries. War of choice has taken us away from the things we should be working on. We want our friendship with Moldova to grow further. We will support Moldova as they pursue the priorities," Blinken said.

Meanwhile, the third round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia is likely to take place on Monday, March 7. The date was suggested by Kyiv, Moscow is reportedly yet to respond.