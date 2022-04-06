US Secretary Of State Blinken Outlines NATO Defensive Alliance's 3 Crucial Goals

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday arrived at the NATO Headquarters for the Foreign Ministers summit to discuss the ongoing Ukrainian conflict and future adaptations to safeguard the Alliance’s eastern flank. In a presser ahead of the crucial meeting, Blinken emphasized that NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, Alliance’s foreign ministers as well as the partners from the Asia Pacific—Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea, will hold crucial discussions about sanctions on Russia tomorrow.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, the US secretary of State informed that the NATO defensive Alliance along with its allies and partners is out to accomplish three things - First to support the Ukrainian partners. Washington has recently authorized another $100 million in a drawdown that will provide more Javelins to Ukraine to counter Russian assault. It also provided 10 anti-tank systems to attack the Russian warplanes that have been launching airstrikes at civilian cities. The US is also supporting the Ukrainian special prosecutor investigating the alleged war crimes by the Russian troops in the northwestern town of Bucha and Irpin.

Since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, NATO Allies have been intensively working to support 🇺🇦, sanction the Kremlin, and strengthen our eastern flank. @SecBlinken arrives to NATO HQ for the ForMin to discuss the conflict & future adaptations to safeguard the Alliance. pic.twitter.com/3200B4LbJm — Ambassador Julianne Smith (@USAmbNATO) April 6, 2022

'We [NATO] will continue to impose severe sanctions on Kremlin': Blinken

Blinken further stated that the second goal of the NATO allied nations is to impose more pressure on Russia to end the hostilities in war-torn Ukraine. This, the Alliance has been achieving via mounting more sanction measures in a retaliatory response to Russia’s war atrocities to support Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. Blinken, during a meeting with Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes, reiterated this point, mentioning, “We [NATO] will continue to impose severe sanctions on the Kremlin for as long as it carries out its brutal and unprovoked war in Ukraine.”

Welcomed meeting with Belgian Foreign Minister @Sophie_Wilmes in support of our shared commitment to confront the Kremlin’s brutal, unjustified attack on Ukraine. We also discussed the strength of our relationship and the Transatlantic alliance. pic.twitter.com/346OTVVBCc — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 6, 2022

Blinken emphasized that the third focus of the NATO foreign ministers summit would be strengthening the defensive alliance by bringing partners from the Asia Pacific together with NATO. Washington has also set up United Nations Human Rights Council a Commission of Inquiry into the building of the case, getting the evidence, and documenting the war crimes in the Ukrainian war. Ahead of the summit Blinken also condemned the tide of death and destruction left by Russia’s receding forces that have now concentrated in the contentious breakaway Donbass region. US Secretary of State derided the Russian regime, saying “We saw what that [military operation] looked like, including people assassinated – and in fact, their hands tied – executed, their hands tied behind their backs – the abuse committed against women, against children, it’s horrific. And there has to be accountability for it.”