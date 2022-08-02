US Secy Antony Blinken Accuses Russia Of 'reckless, Dangerous Nuclear Saber-rattling'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the US would consider making use of nuclear weapons in "extreme circumstances" to defend the interests of the US, its allies and partners. In his address at the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference, Blinken said that Washington is committed to reducing the role of nuclear weapons and working on establishing its leadership in arms control. He accused Russia of "reckless, dangerous nuclear saber-rattling" and called on Moscow to work on its nuclear arms control commitments.

"The United States would only consider the use of nuclear weapons in extreme circumstances to defend the vital interests of the United States, its allies, and partners," Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. And it’s engaged in reckless, dangerous nuclear saber-rattling, with its president warning those supporting Ukraine’s self-defense," he added.

Calling it a "critical moment," Blinken pointed out to North Korea's unlawful nuclear program and ongoing provocations. He said that North Korea is making preparations for conducting a seventh nuclear test. He said that Iram continues on the path of nuclear escalation and added that the nation has been either unwilling or not ready to accept a deal to return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He called getting back to the JCPOA "best outcome" for the US, Iran and the rest of the world. Blinken underscored that Russian armed forces seized Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is the largest plant in Europe and Moscow is now using the plant as a military base to fire at Ukrainians. He said that Russia has seized the nuclear plant knowing that Ukraine would not retaliate as they might accidentally hit a nuclear reactor. He added, "That brings the notion of having a human shield to an entirely different and horrific level."

The NPT has been an irreplaceable and vital component of a global rules-based order for half a century. It remains a cornerstone of the nuclear nonproliferation regime and the foundation for the pursuit of nuclear disarmament and peaceful uses of nuclear technology. pic.twitter.com/jS5XwJ7Wmz — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 1, 2022

Blinken calls for strengthening agreements preventing nuclear conflict

In his address at the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference, Blinken asserted that the fundamental role of US in nuclear weapons is "deter nuclear attacks" on Washington, its allies and partners. He said that the US is committed to pursuing a risk reduction package, including creating secure communication channels among nuclear weapons states. Antony Blinken called for strengthening agreements preventing nuclear conflict and initiating a new one.

He said that Washington will continue to support the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty coming into force. He also expressed the willingness of the US to start work with partners to resume negotiations on the Fissile Material Cutoff Treaty and remain focused on enhancing the peaceful uses of nuclear technology.

Image: AP