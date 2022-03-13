US Secy Blinken Avers $200 Mn Aid Should Help Ukraine Meet Armoured, Airborne Threats

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on Sunday, stated that the United States' additional military assistance of USD 200 million for Ukraine's defence will assist the country's troops in combating both armoured and airborne threats. The total security assistance provided to Kyiv by the Joe Biden administration now exceeds USD 1.2 billion mark.

According to Blinken, the US will continue to provide humanitarian aid to those in need, as well as security and economic support to the civilians of Ukraine in their struggle to protect the sovereignty of their homeland. "In the face of the Kremlin's actions, the United States and our Allies and Partners stand in solidarity with the people and government of Ukraine," he added.

"Exercising the additional authority provided in the extension of the continuing resolution, I have immediately authorized today, pursuant to a delegation by the President, a fourth Presidential Drawdown of up to USD 200 million for additional military assistance for Ukraine’s defence. This package will include further defensive assistance to help Ukraine meet the armored, airborne, and other threats it is facing," US Secretary Blinken remarked in a statement.

Biden authorised Blinken to send the defence aid on Saturday

Biden authorised Blinken to send the defence aid earlier on Saturday, stating the funds may be utilised for military training and other "help to Ukraine and to make the assessments required." This comes after Congress approved a large federal budget package on Thursday, which includes $13.6 billion in Ukraine-related aid. The US and its allies have condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which is now in its third week, and have imposed successive waves of sanctions against Moscow.

"We are committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and will continue to provide Ukraine the support it needs," Blinken stated on Saturday.

Earlier n February 24, Russia initiated a "military action" in Ukraine, claiming it was in response to pleas for protection from Ukrainian soldiers by the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Defense Ministry maintains that the "special operation" is primarily aimed at Ukrainian military facilities and that the civilian population is unaffected. Many international enterprises have left the Russian market as a result of sanctions imposed by a number of nations, including the United States, Canada, and Australia.

Image: AP