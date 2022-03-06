US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday blamed Russa's unprovoked aggression for creating a humanitarian crisis. Blinken was in Moldova pledging Washington's support to the small West-leaning former Soviet republic countries. He said that the Biden administration intends to donate $2.5 billion to support humanitarian assistance inside Ukraine and refugee services in neighbouring countries.

"Moldova deserves the world's gratitude for welcoming refugees...US has strong support to integrity of all countries. War of choice has taken us away from the things we should be working on. We want our friendship with Moldova to grow further. We will support Moldova as they pursue the priorities," Blinken said.

Blinken on Sunday met senior Moldovan officials who are appealing for international assistance in dealing with over 120,000 refugees from Ukraine that it is now hosting while also seeking security reassurance against potential Russian aggression. More than 230,000 people have fled into Moldova from the war-hit country since the start of the war.

The US Secretary of State said that Moldova welcoming refugees is an inspiration to the world. “We admire the generosity of hospitality, the willingness to be such good friends to people who are in distress, and, indeed, I want to do everything we can to help you deal with the burden that this has imposed,” he said.

1.5 million have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion

The head of the United Nations' refugees' agency on Sunday said that over 1.5 million refugees have crossed from Ukraine into neighbouring countries since Russia launched a military offensive against Ukraine. Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees, tweeted that it is “the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.”

Meanwhile, the third round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine is likely to take place on Monday, March 7. The date was suggested by Kyiv, Moscow is yet to respond. On March 4, Russia and Ukraine agreed to organise humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians in the second round of talks in Belarus.

