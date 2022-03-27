US Secy Blinken Lauds Israel For Its 'strong Repudiation' Of Russia's Offensive In Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during his Israel visit, held a joint press conference with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday, March 27, where the diplomats discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine.

While condemning the Russian aggression against its neighbour, Blinken vowed to assist the war-torn country with every possible resource that the United States has. Referring to the recent crucial meetings and sessions held after Russian President Vladimir Putin started a full-fledged war against Ukraine, Blinken said that NATO, as well as the United States, had promised Ukraine of providing advanced military equipment. The US Secretary said that the Biden administration has been providing other humanitarian assistance to the millions of civilians either displaced or killed in the war.

Further, while praising the efforts and initiatives taken by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Blinken thanked his government for not bypassing sanctions imposed by the US and the European Union in order to penalise Russia for its action against Ukraine. "We greatly appreciate Israel’s strong repudiation of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. I would like to appreciate Israel’s efforts for not bypassing sanctions," Blinken said during a joint press conference held in Jerusalem on Sunday.

Notably, Blinken was scheduled to meet his Israeli counterpart in Jerusalem earlier in February this year but the evolving situation in Ukraine forced him to reschedule the trip several times. Blinken arrived in Israel on Saturday from Warsaw after breaking off from President Joe Biden’s Ukraine-dominated visit to Belgium and Poland where he held a closed-door meeting with his Polish and Ukrainian counterparts.

The US Secretary of State's tour also holds significance as he will be discussing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - popularly dubbed the Iran Nuclear Deal - amid fears in Israel and Gulf Arab nations that an agreement may not be tough enough to curb Tehran’s regional aggressiveness.

JCPOA best way to put Iran’s nuclear programme back in the box: Blinken

Meanwhile, ahead of Negev Summit with foreign ministers from Arab countries, Blinken condemned the recent Houthi attacks on Saudi and Emirati civilians and infrastructure and said, "The JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) is the best way to put Iran’s nuclear programme back in the box it was in."

"The US will continue to stand up to Iran when it threatens us or when it threatens our allies and partners," he said during the presser.

Meanwhile, Lapid, who also spoke on the Russian aggression, affirmed that his country has been assisting the war-torn country since the very first day of the war. "As we stand here, Israeli medical teams are risking their lives at their field hospital to provide services to Ukraine. Israel continues to provide trucks of supply and assist refugees," he said.

