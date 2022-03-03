Amid the mounting tensions between Russia and Ukraine, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on Thursday, departed to meet with European allies and partners in Belgium, Poland, Moldova, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia to coordinate the continued international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move comes as Russia's offensive in Ukraine intensifies on the eighth consecutive day of the ongoing war.

Taking to Twitter, Blinken wrote, "I depart today to meet with European Allies and partners in Belgium, Poland, Moldova, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia to underscore our solidarity and determination to hold the Russian and Belarusian governments accountable for their brutal war against Ukraine."

Blinken's six-day trip will assure neighbouring countries of the US commitment to their security, the State Department had said on Wednesday. Notably, the US and other members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) have pledged to support Ukraine by providing weapons and slapping a bunch of sanctions. However, they have said that they won't intervene in the battle militarily.

In Brussels, Blinken is set to meet with his counterparts from NATO member states and convene separately with the European Union representatives and the Group of Seven industrialised nations. On March 5, the US Secretary will visit Poland to meet with Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau among other officials. Similarly, in Chisinau and Moldova, Blinken will be meeting with senior politicians to discuss Moldova's assistance to refugees fleeing Ukraine and US support for Moldova's security and territorial integrity.

Russia-Ukraine War

The second round of Russian and Ukrainian representatives has commenced in Belarus on Thursday. The negotiators agreed to hold peace talks on Sunday after the first round of talks at the Ukraine-Belarus border, Gomel. In the first round of talks, Ukraine demanded a ceasefire and immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from its land.

Moreover, Moscow continues to show resistance as the Russian troops march forward to gain control over Ukraine's major cities like Kyiv and Kharkiv. The special military operation on Ukraine was launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin last week and now, it has transcended to the eighth day. Several reports suggest Moscow has teamed up with its ally Belarus to trespass its forces through the Belarus-Ukraine border.

As of Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that 9,000 Russian troops were killed. However, Russia has denied those claims and the Russian Defence Ministry has said that 498 of its servicemen have been killed and 1,597 injured so far amid the ongoing war.