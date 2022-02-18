US Secy Of State Blinken To Meet Russia's Lavrov Next Week If There's No Ukraine Invasion

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov next week "provided there is no further Russian invasion of Ukraine," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday. About the upcoming Blinken-Lavrov meet, Price said, "The Russians have responded with proposed dates for late next week, which we are accepting, provided there is no further Russian invasion of Ukraine. If they do invade in the coming days, it will make clear they were never serious about diplomacy."

US ‘accepted’ the dates proposed by Russia for Blinken and Lavrov to meet next week just a day after the US Secretary of State delivered an address at the United Nations (UN). While Russia has repeatedly denied plans of invading Ukraine and instead accused the West of creating ‘hysteria’, on Thursday morning, Blinken said that Washington’s intent was not to start a war but to stop one. The top US diplomat told the UN Security Council, “I am here today not to start a war, but to prevent one”.

As tensions continue to escalate in Eastern Europe, Russia had claimed earlier this week that it had even pulled out some of the troops from the border near Ukraine, however, the US then revealed that Moscow has instead added 7,000 more forces. Blinken also called on the Russian troops, tanks and even planes to get back to the real bases and instead choose the path of diplomacy.

"The Russian government can announce today, with no qualification, equivocation or deflection that Russia will not invade Ukraine," he said.

Blinken added, "State it clearly, state it plainly to the world and then demonstrate it by sending your troops, your tanks, your planes back to their barracks and hangars, and sending your diplomats to the negotiating table."

Blinken refuted Russia’s claims of military drawdown

On Tuesday, the Russian defence ministry and even President Vladimir Putin had stated a ‘partial’ military drawdown from near the Ukrainian border. But, during his UNSC speech, US Secretary of State refuted Moscow’s claims of pulling out its troops and said, “We do not see that happening”.

He said, “Russia says it's drawing down those forces. We do not see that happening on the ground. Our information indicates clearly that these forces, including ground troops, aircraft, ships, are preparing to launch an attack against Ukraine in the coming days."

