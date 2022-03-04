US Secy Says Russia-Ukraine War A 'challenge & Threat Relevant To The Entire World'

Prior to the Foreign Affairs Council meeting of the European Union (EU), the United States on Friday, March 4, underlined the importance of sanctions against Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine. Speaking to the media, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the war was having horrific consequences to the people, and asserted the US' commitment to make it stop.

"This is an aggression, a challenge and a threat that is relevant to the entire world. The very fundamental principle after the 2 wars, a principle that Putin is violating every day was that one country cannot violate the borders of the other," said Blinken. The US Secretary of State added, "The stakes are high but since we are doing this together, I am confident of positive results."

Earlier in the day, Blinken had taken part in a meeting of foreign ministers of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Calling it essential, he informed that consultation was done with US' Allies and European partners on Russia’s war of choice against Ukraine. "We are united in responding to Russia’s aggression, and we remain #UnitedWithUkraine," he had written on Twitter.

NATO calls on Russia to immediately stop the war in Ukraine

NATO called on Russia to immediately stop the war in Ukraine and withdraw all forces immediately. Addressing a press briefing, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin always intended to invade the peaceful country of Ukraine led by Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He added that now Putin would have to "pay a heavy price" for the same.

"Today, we have addressed the immediate crisis in Ukraine. We will continue to do everything to protect the country from Russia. We are part of this conflict and we have a responsibility to not let this escalate. That will be even more devastating. Though the world leaders agreed that the relations with the Putin-led country have changed, NATO is not seeking a war with Russia. We stand for diplomatic talks," Jens Stoltenberg said.