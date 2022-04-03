US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday hinted that sanctions on Russia may be lifted depending on the outcome of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. So far, both countries have held multiple rounds of talks, both face-to-face and virtually.

Blinken also claimed that the Putin Administration has already experienced a "strategic defeat" in its invasion of Ukraine. "If you step back and look at this, this has already been a dramatic strategic setback for Russia, and I would say a strategic defeat," Blinked said in an interview with CNN.

He said that Moscow has failed in its three main goals. The first was to subjugate Kyiv to Moscow's will, the second was to assert Russian power and the third goal was to divide NATO and the West. "On all three fronts, it's already lost," Blinken said.

The US Secretary of State said that Washington is in regular consultation with allies on the introduction of new restrictions on Russia, keeping in mind that European Union countries do not lose the energy resources they need.

Ukraine FM Kuleba calls Russia 'worse than ISIS'

During a visit to the Warsaw Uprising Museum, Ukraine Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday branded the alleged war crimes and civilian killings committed by Russian troops in Bucha town "the most outrageous atrocity of the 21st century."

"And we all refer to Bucha, but we should not forget about the other towns and villages in the Kyiv region which also became the crime scene of the Russian army," he added.

Ukrainian authorities earlier today claimed that scores of killed civilians have been found on the streets of Kyiv’s suburbs of Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin after the departure of Russian forces. They alleged that some of the victims were shot in the head and had their hands bound.