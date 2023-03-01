US Sees 'no Evidence' Putin Ready For Peace As Germany Says Russia 'must Take First Step'

The US has “zero evidence” that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to engage in legitimate peace negotiations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, according to a statement carried by the New York Times. “To the contrary, the evidence is all in the opposite direction,” Blinken said during his visit to Uzbekistan as a part of his Central Asia tour. “The real question is whether Russia will get to a point where it is genuinely prepared to end its aggression," he added, according to the paper.

In Central Asia, Blinken is pressing for Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan to adhere to the Western sanctions against Russia in response to the Ukraine war, and not assist Putin's war machine. During a separate meeting that he held with Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and acting Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, Blinken vowed United States' relentless “support for Uzbekistan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said later at a briefing. The US Secretary of State also met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, with whom he pledged US' support for the country's "independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty."

Russia must take 'first step' toward peace: German Chancellor

The German government, meanwhile on Tuesday, echoed the United States' stance on the peace, saying it should be the Russian Federation that must make the "first move" towards achieving peace in Ukraine. At a joint press conference with Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins in Berlin on Wednesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that it was "clear" to the allies of Kyiv that Russia would launch an armed conflict inside Ukraine. So therefore, stressed Scholz, Putin must "do something" to make peace possible, he noted, according to Tass. The German Chancellor pushed for the immediate withdrawal of all the Russian troops from Ukraine's territories. Scholz also expressed concerns about the "security policy situation on NATO's eastern flank" as Russia continues war unabated in Kyiv.