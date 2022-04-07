US Senate Backs Bill To Strip Russia, Belarus Of 'most Favoured Nations' For Trade Status

Amidst Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine, the US Senate, on Thursday, passed another bill that would allow higher tariffs on imports from Russia and Belarus. The bill would remove both nations from Washington’s list of “most favoured nations” for trade. As voting continued, a majority of the Senate backed the stripping of their Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR) status. The Senate voted 65-0.

As per American law, Senate’s approval will send the measure to the House of Representatives, where passage is expected later in the day. It would then go to President Joe Biden whose approval will change it into law. As per the Upper House of the US Senate, "This bill withdraws normal trade relations treatment from Russia. Additionally, the bill requires the President to encourage U.S. allies and partners to (1) consider taking similar actions; and (2) condemn, at the World Trade Organization (WTO), Russia's aggression in Ukraine".

US demands Russia's expulsion from G20

Just a day ago, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that Russia should be expelled from the Group of 20 major economies forum, and the US would boycott “several G20 meetings” if Russian officials show up. Addressing lawmakers, she said that the Russian invasion is bound to have gigantic economic repercussions on Ukraine. Speaking further at a US House Financial Services Committee hearing, she slammed the Bucha killings and said that they were “reprehensible” and represent an unacceptable affront to the rules-based global order.

Yellen revealed that the US aimed to expel Russia from every global financial institute. However, she expressed doubt about getting the country out of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), given its rules. "President Biden has made it clear, and I certainly agree with him, that it cannot be business as usual for Russia in any of the financial institutions," Yellen said. "He's asked that Russia be removed from the G20, and I've made clear to my colleagues in Indonesia that we will not be participating in several meetings if the Russians are there," she added.

(File Image: AP)