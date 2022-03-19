US Senate NATO Observer Group Pushes Joe Biden For Military Presence In Ukraine Amid War

Ahead of the emergency NATO summit scheduled for next week March 24 in Brussels, the 11 members of the United States bipartisan Senate NATO Observer Group (SNOG) have submitted a written document to President Joe Biden demanding that Washington “ramps up” military presence in Ukraine. The United States Armed Forces deployment in war-torn Ukraine will bolster the alliance's defence capability, and deter Russia’s increasing atrocities on the civilians as it ensues fierce bombardments and airstrikes inside Ukraine’s urban cities, they said in a letter.

.@SenThomTillis & I led Senate NATO Observer Group members in a message of bipartisan support for NATO to @POTUS as he prepares for Brussels & urge him to consider @ZelenskyyUa’s requests, stop in a Baltic nation as they stand up support efforts for Ukraine & more. Our letter: pic.twitter.com/cMJeb26nkV — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) March 18, 2022

“As members of the Senate NATO Observer Group, we wish to convey robust bipartisan support ahead of your trip to Brussels next week for this extraordinary NATO Summit,” read the document dated March 18, Friday. “Countless lives have been lost and the security framework of Europe that has kept the peace for nearly 80 years is under attack. This unprovoked war threatens the ironclad sovereignty of each country in the region,” it continued.

SNOG asks Biden to adhere to Wales Summit Declaration

SNOG pushed for the Biden administration to “convey support for the nation's NATO allies” and "express particular appreciation to countries who have made recent declarations to expedite or increase their two per cent defence spending commitment, as agreed to by all member countries at the Wales Summit”. Senate NATO Observer Group referred to the Wales Summit Transatlantic Declaration signed by the member countries’ heads of state, and governments that include the US in a meeting of the North Atlantic Council on Sep. 5, 2014. It lists Article 5 of the Washington Treaty that mandates the Alliance to protect and defend member states’ territories and their populations against external military attacks.

The declaration requires the member states to provide immediate resources, capabilities, and political—that includes collective defence, crisis management, and cooperative security to the nation under threat in order to establish the entire Euro-Atlantic security. The pact reaffirmed “strong commitment” to collective defence to ensure security and assurance for all Allies in the EU.

SNOG demanded that Biden undertake the efforts to maintain transatlantic strength and unity at a critical moment for NATO, and for its collective security. In the letter addressed to the US leader, members reminded that the NATO alliance has demonstrated its indispensability in protecting US national security interests, and hence, Washington must now convey this support to its allies such as Ukraine under attack. They cited the Wales Summit Declaration that allows a shift of the Alliance's military-strategic posture for deterrence across air, land, and as well as the maritime presence via meaningful military activity in the eastern part of the Alliance, should a threat arise.

The Wales Declaration requires the member states, of which Washington is partisan, to be flexible and scalable in response to the evolving security situation.

.@SecDef: As we discussed in Brussels, we take our obligations to @NATO and our allies very seriously. Our commitment to Article 5 is ironclad. We’ve sent additional forces to reinforce our NATO allies, and we have more on call, ready to go if NATO activates its response force. pic.twitter.com/M6lhWYv9L0 — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) March 17, 2022

US sends drones to Ukraine after Zelenskyy's impassioned speech to Biden

The United States has been reluctant to send troops or fighter jets to defend Ukraine’s sovereignty, citing its intelligence and Pentagon’s own analysis that such a move could rope Washington directly into face-to-face conflict with Russia triggering WWIII. After Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky’s impassioned speech to Congress, US President Joe Biden approved the delivery of US weapons systems and armed drones to counter Russia’s invasion. Kyiv has been using Turkish-made drones since the invasion. “I wish you to be the leader of the world,” Zelensky said in a taped address directly addressing Biden.

“Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace,” he said, making a desperate plea for the supply of the US-based weaponry to fight Russian assaults on Ukrainian soil. His speech shifted Biden’s own democratic lawmakers’ stance, including Mike Quigley, a Democrat on the House intelligence committee, who said that the US must “get fighter jets to Ukraine.”

The Biden administration’s announcement of delivery of over 100 drones, anti-aircraft and anti-armour missiles came after the Pentagon refused to declare the no-fly zone over Ukraine, or directly supply the United States fighter jets over fears of a significant escalation of the war with Russia. SNOG’s letter, however, demanded that NATO members consider additional support in terms of weapons for Ukraine to fulfil the request from President Volodymyr Zelensky "for military equipment.” "NATO bolsters its presence on the eastern flank to provide reassurance to all NATO members of the alliance's continued commitment to defending 'every inch' of NATO territory,” the letter stated.

While the SNOG members acknowledged Washington for stepping up the American troop presence and sending more military equipment to Poland, Romania, and the Baltic countries, they said, “more can and should be done to bolster deterrence measures on the southeastern flank, where Russia's actions imperil key allies and partners”. The group also urged that the Alliance "focuses on the Balkans” labelling it Europe's "vulnerable area”. Further, they asked Biden to make "an additional stop to an Eastern European NATO country to convey strong US support to the region”, particularly in Romania.

"We call for NATO to agree to establish an Enhanced Forward Presence in Romania, a longstanding and committed NATO ally. Further, we request that the administration and NATO consider a more strategic and comprehensive approach toward the Black Sea region, which Russia is freely using to attack Ukraine and kill countless innocent civilians”, the letter addressed to US President read.

Last week, Poland had announced that it plans to transfer fighter jets to United States' Ramstein air base in Germany, which could then be delivered to Ukraine. This arrangement, although, was rejected by the Biden administration as Pentagon officials warned that such a measure will provoke a response.

.@SecDef: I commend Slovakia for its contributions to @NATO, for the humanitarian and military assistance that you’ve offered Ukraine, and for the generosity that you’ve shown to the innocent refugees fleeing Putin’s war of choice. pic.twitter.com/aw5lsmCFY4 — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) March 17, 2022

“We do not believe Poland’s proposal is a tenable one,” Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby had said at a White House briefing. A separate letter to President Biden from 58 members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus stated: "The US must act decisively to support Ukraine." US defense Secretary Lloyd Austin instead has been making efforts to convince Slovakia and Bulgaria to supply Ukraine with Soviet-era anti-air systems.