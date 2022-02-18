US Senate Passes Resolution In Favour Of Ukraine, Condemns Russian Military's Aggression

Amid the ongoing tension between Ukraine and Russia, the United States Senate unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution in support of Ukraine against Russia’s possible invasion on Thursday night. The Senate also condemned Russian military aggression toward Ukraine because of looming fear of a possible invasion that could take shape of a European war. Notably, this resolution calls on the Biden government to impose heavy sanctions on Russia in case of Ukrainian invasion.

"The Senate reaffirms the unwavering United States commitment to supporting the continuing efforts of the Government of Ukraine to restore its territorial integrity by providing political, diplomatic, and military support, including additional lethal and non-lethal security assistance to strengthen the defence capabilities of Ukraine," read the text of the resolution, as per Sputnik.

US Senate passes resolution against Russia

"Nothing in this resolution may be construed as (1) a declaration of war or an authorization for the use of military force against the Russian Federation; or (2) an authorization for the introduction of the United States Armed Forces into Ukraine," the document added, reported the news agency. The United States along with its allies and partners have shown support for Ukraine and also warned Russia against its military advancement along its eastern border.

"This Congress is united in its support of Ukrainian independence and sovereignty," said Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, in introducing the measure with Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and others.

Ukraine Russia crisis

Western countries strongly believe that Russia is preparing to launch a massive attack against Ukraine as the former has stationed a large number of armed forces on the border. On Tuesday, February 15, Russian defence ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said that Moscow was pulling out some of its forces from the border with Ukraine. However, it was later revealed that Russian troops had not been withdrawn from the border, and the situation continues to remain tense. On the other hand, Russian President Vladimir Putin has continuously denied all the plans of a Ukraine invasion, citing that Russian military forces have been placed for only security purposes because of the threat posed by NATO’s increasing presence near Russian borders.

(With Inputs from ANI/ AP)

Image: AP