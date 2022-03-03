US Senators Launch ‘Heroiam Slava’ Bill To Sanction All Russian State-owned Enterprises

The senators of the United States, Marco Rubio (R- Florida) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) have introduced a new bill on Wednesday that would impose broad penalties on all Russian state-owned firms. According to a press release from Rubio’s administration, the Republican US Senators have launched Halting Enrichment of Russian Oligarchs and Industry Allies of Moscow’s Schemes to Leverage its Abject Villainy Abroad Act or ‘HEROIAM SLAVA’ Act.

The HEROIAM SLAVA bill has been named after the famous 'Ukrainian rallying cry' and mark of national resistance. As per the press release, this act would deny Russian state enterprises like Rosneft, Gazprom, Rosatom, Aeroflot, as well as RT's access to essential American finance while they finance Russian President Vladimir Putin's war activities. According to Sputnik, HEROIAM SLAVA, is a Ukrainian nationalist term that means "Glory to the Heroes."

US senator's remarks on the introduction of new bill

While talking about the new bill, Senator Rubio said, “Putin is actively fueling the Russian war machine through funds generated by Moscow’s state-owned corporations.”

Referring to Putin, he went on to say that as a 'bloodthirsty dictator' is launching an assault against Ukraine, no Russian state-owned firm should have access to American cash.

Following Rubio’s comments, Senator Chuck Grassley also said, “As Putin continues indiscriminately bombing Ukraine and murdering innocent civilians, the U.S. must take every possible step to ensure Russia is completely cut off from American capital,” as per the press release.

Grassley claimed that Russian President Putin's military machine is financed by Russia's state-owned oil and gas businesses. “Our bill will make sure American companies play no part in that,” he added.

In addition to this, western politicians, like European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, as well as United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have all said "Heroiam Slava" in recent days to indicate solidarity with Kyiv after Russia's commencement of a special military operation in Ukraine.

US Senate members introduce NYET Act

Earlier, Republican members of the US Senate have suggested bills that would impose sanctions on Moscow and help Kyiv. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho), a leading member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, introduced the Never Yielding Europe's Territory (NYET) Act, according to Senate Foreign Relations Committee Republicans.

According to the press release, the NYET Act would give Ukraine the major help it needs to defend and protect itself, as well as prevent "Russian aggression" by imposing "real costs on the Kremlin" for its continuing and possible future aggression against Ukraine.

(Image: AP)