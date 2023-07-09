US Sending Cluster Bombs To Ukraine 'a Deep Concern', Asserts UK Shadow Chancellor

UK's Labour shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, on Saturday, said that US’ decision to deliver the banned cluster munition to Ukraine is deeply concerning and that there has been a growing unease about the decision on the part of the Biden administration back home. Reeves expressed opposition to the decision of the Western allies about sending the controversial weapons to Kyiv to attack Russia's entrenched positions during the ongoing counteroffensive.

'I am concerned about the use of cluster bombs': UK's Labour shadow chancellor

Biden administration this week announced that it is sending the controversial cluster bombs prohibited for use in more than 100 countries owing to the hazards it poses to civilians. US President Joe Biden, at a conference, said that it was a “very difficult decision" to send the cluster bombs attributed to causing great human suffering during the war.

Biden stressed that it took him a while "to be convinced to do it", adding that he had to act as "the Ukrainians are running out of ammunition". Biden insisted that sending the cluster bombs is a 'temporary' measure for Ukraine to deal with ammunition shortages amid the counteroffensive.

In an interview with British broadcaster Sky News, Labour's shadow chancellor, noted that “We all agree that Ukraine needs to be properly armed to fight Russia and its legal invasion, but I am concerned about the use of cluster bombs.”

“I would like to find a way to properly arm Ukraine but without using these weapons, which can have an impact on the battlefield at that time, on that day but for months and years afterwards. That is something that causes me deep concern," Reeves stated.

“While I support President Biden’s desire to ensure Ukraine is fully armed to fight Russia I am not convinced these are the appropriate weapons," she added.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also “discouraged” the use of cluster munitions, reiterating that UK was one of 123 signatories to the international convention that bans the use of cluster weapons. Sunak is slated to meet with US President Joe Biden in London on Monday ahead of the NATO summit in the Lithuanian Capital Vilnius. Britain, instead, will support sending to Kyiv tanks and long-range weapons, Sunak said.