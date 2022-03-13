US Sends Military Aid Worth $200MN To Ukraine, Move 'shows Our Commitment' Says Ned Price

On Saturday, in the US, the spokesman for the United States Department of State, Ned Price, praised his government for approving $200 million for more arms and equipment for Ukraine amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war. "We salute the armed forces of Ukraine and all Ukrainian citizens who are defending their country with skill, iron will, and courage," Price tweeted.

Price's tweet came after the announcement from the White House that US President Joe Biden had approved $200 million for more arms and equipment to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war. The White House said in a tweet that President Biden had authorised $200 million for additional arms and equipment to Ukraine.

Ned Price is the spokesman for the US Department of States, which is headed by Secretary Antony Blinken. Blinken also took to Twitter to announce the arms assistance to Ukraine. "I have authorized a drawdown of up to $200 million for additional arms and equipment to Ukraine. This unprecedented fourth drawdown in less than a year will bring total U.S. security assistance provided to Ukraine to more than $1.2 billion since January 2021," Blinken tweeted.

Security aid worth $1.2 Billion

According to a White House official, the announcement brings the total amount of security aid to Ukraine in the last year to $1.2 billion. According to the memorandum on Saturday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been authorised by US President Joe Biden to direct the withdrawal of $200 million in defence products and services for Ukraine, including military education and training, CNN reported.

According to CNN, a senior administration official said that the $200 million drawdown will deliver "immediate military assistance to Ukraine". According to the official, this will contain "anti-armour, anti-aircraft systems, and small guns in support of Ukraine's front line defenders facing down Russia's unprovoked attack."

"The United States is the largest provider of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and has provided $159 million in overall humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since October 2020, including nearly $107 million in the past two weeks in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.", according to the US officials.

EU's assistance

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, European Union (EU) Council President Charles Michel once again promised to provide all possible support to Ukraine to fight the Russian attack. Speaking on the second day of the informal European Council meeting in France's Versailles, on Friday, he restated that the bloc will continue to provide financial and humanitarian aid to war-torn Ukraine.

He also said that the block is examining the application of Ukraine seeking membership. This comes after the EU leaders consented to Ukraine's "euro-integration" almost two weeks after the nation filed an application for membership in the bloc.