Amid the continuous Russian aggression against Ukraine, the United States has now initiated a fresh move to avert further "escalation" or "miscalculation". According to a report by The Guardian, the US has recently established a hotline with Russia’s ministry of defence with an aim to prevent any miscalculation by Moscow. The well-known “hotline” communication will enable the diplomats and other defence officials to share their critical views or demands related to the ongoing war. Notably, the major step came nearly a week after Secretary of State Antony Blinken, had said the door to diplomacy remains open but only narrowly and only if Moscow halts its military offensive.

"What we’ve seen repeatedly is that Russia goes through the pretence of diplomacy to distract and continue on its aggressive path," Blinken had told reporters on Wednesday. "If we determine that there are areas that it’s in our interest to continue to pursue that may involve some engagement for Russia, we’ll continue to pursue that,” he said, adding however that “we’re not going to let Russia dictate in any way what’s in our interests and how to pursue it." Irrespective of the US take on Russia a week earlier, the fresh move has shown some ray of hope during this tough time where both countries seem pledged not to abandon their plan without achieving success.

Biden and Putin have not spoken for more than 24 days now

It is worth mentioning the talks between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin has not taken place nearly for 24 days. Biden had last spoken to Putin on February 12 where he told the Russian President that "Moscow invasion of Ukraine would produce widespread human suffering and diminish Russia’s standing." Despite the conversation between the two world powers, twelve days later, Russia invaded. According to a report by the Associated Press, nations’ top diplomats — Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov — had last spoken to each other on the eve of the attack. Notably, both the diplomats were scheduled to meet in Geneva, however, Blinken cancelled the trip at the very last moment, saying he did not believe it would be productive. Lavrov replied with a cursory note blaming any lack of productiveness on inflexible American positions, according to U.S. officials.

Image: AP