As the US recently sanctioned six Russian nationals working in the country's justice system, Press Secretary of the Russian Embassy in Washington Igor Girenko said that the sanctions are an attempt to meddle inside Russia's domestic affairs. "We regard the sanctions imposed by the US administration on March 3 against a number of Russian officials under the pretext of their alleged involvement in the violation of Vladimir Kara-Murza's rights as interference in the internal affairs of our country in order to obstruct justice," he said, as per a report from TASS.

"We remind that Mr. Kara-Murza is accused of serious crimes: high treason, dissemination of deliberately false information about the actions of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, as well as cooperation with an undesirable organization in Russia, which are subject to criminal punishment," he added. Igor Girenko said that the US should focus on its own domestic problems instead of sanctioning Russia. He asked the US to get in touch with the "deplorable domestic situation". It isn't entirely clear what exactly Girenko was talking about. Kara-Murza has been arrested for high treason and public dissemination of "false information" about operations of Russia's armed forces.

What are the domestic problems US is struggling with?

Economic inequality is one of the primary challenges the US is struggling with. Economic inequality has long been a defining feature of the American economy, and in recent years, the disparity between coastal areas and middle America has become particularly pronounced. According to data from the US Census Bureau, the top 5% of households in the US earn more than 20 times what the bottom 20% earn, and this gap has only widened in recent decades.

One factor driving the economic divide between coastal areas and middle America is the shift towards a knowledge-based economy. In the 20th century, the US economy was dominated by manufacturing and other industries that provided well-paying jobs for blue-collar workers. However, in recent years, these jobs have been increasingly outsourced to other countries or automated through technology.

At the same time, there has been a growing demand for workers with higher levels of education and specialized skills in fields like technology, finance, and healthcare. As a result, many coastal cities like San Francisco, New York, and Boston have seen a surge in high-paying jobs in these industries, while many mid-sized cities and rural areas have struggled to keep up.

This divide is reflected in the data. A recent study by the Brookings Institution found that in 2019, the 15 wealthiest counties in the US were all located in coastal areas, with the San Francisco Bay Area and the New York metropolitan area accounting for 8 of the top 15. Meanwhile, many rural areas and smaller cities have seen stagnant or declining wages and a shrinking job market. According to the Economic Innovation Group, more than half of all US counties lost jobs between 2010 and 2016, and the majority of those counties were located in the Midwest and South.

The consequences of this economic inequality are far-reaching. For one, it exacerbates political polarization, as many people in middle America feel left behind by the coastal elites and are drawn to populist politicians who promise to bring back manufacturing jobs and restore their way of life. This has played out in recent elections, with Donald Trump's victory in 2016 attributed in part to his appeal to white working-class voters in states like Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

The economic divide also has implications for social mobility and economic opportunity. As income and wealth become more concentrated in a small number of coastal cities, it becomes harder for people from other parts of the country to move up the economic ladder. This is particularly true for people without college degrees or specialized skills, who may struggle to find well-paying jobs in their local areas and lack the resources to move to more prosperous regions.