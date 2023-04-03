During a recent interview, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene emphasised the need for the United States to promote peace in Ukraine, rather than backing a proxy war with Russia. The Congresswoman noted that Ukraine is neither a NATO member nor a US state, and stated that America cannot afford to engage in another foreign conflict. According to a report from Sputnik, the remarks come amidst ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, which have escalated in recent months.
In April of last year, Russia registered a formal protest with NATO regarding its shipment of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commented on the matter, stating that any such deliveries would be considered a legitimate target by the Russian military. Lavrov also warned that NATO's actions were a "dangerous" game. These statements came amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Russia launched a military invasion in Ferbruary last year. Russian President Vladimir Putin justified the operation, stating that it was aimed at protecting individuals who had endured years of torture and genocide under the Kyivv government, and achieving the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. The move has been met with international condemnation, with many countries denouncing Russia's intervention in Ukraine's internal affairs. The situation remains a source of ongoing tension and concern for the global community.
A look at the friction between Russia and US over Ukraine
- 1991: Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union.
- 1994: The United States, along with Russia, the UK, and France, signed the Budapest Memorandum, which guaranteed Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in exchange for giving up its nuclear weapons.
- 2013: Ukraine's then-President Viktor Yanukovych announced his decision to suspend negotiations for closer ties with the European Union and instead pursue closer ties with Russia. This leads to widespread protests in Ukraine, known as the Euromaidan protests.
- February 2014: Yanukovych was ousted in a revolution and flees to Russia. A pro-Western government came to power in Ukraine.
- March 2014: Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine, citing the need to protect ethnic Russians in the region. The United States and other Western countries imposed economic sanctions on Russia.
- April 2014: Pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine declared independence, with Russian support.
- May 2014: Ukraine held presidential elections, with Petro Poroshenko winning the vote.
- July 2014: A Malaysia Airlines passenger plane was shot down over eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board. The United States and other Western countries accused pro-Russian separatists of being responsible, while Russia denied involvement.
- September 2014: A ceasefire agreement was signed between Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists, known as the Minsk Protocol. However, the ceasefire was repeatedly violated.
- February 2015: A second ceasefire agreement, known as Minsk II, was signed between Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists.
- 2016: The United States and other Western countries continued to impose economic sanctions on Russia in response to its actions in Ukraine.
- 2019: A new government came to power in Ukraine, with Volodymyr Zelenskyy winning the presidential election.
- 2021: Tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate with Russian military buildup near the border with Ukraine. The United States and other Western countries expressed concern and provided support to Ukraine.
- 2022: In February, Russia invaded Ukraine.