During a recent interview, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene emphasised the need for the United States to promote peace in Ukraine, rather than backing a proxy war with Russia. The Congresswoman noted that Ukraine is neither a NATO member nor a US state, and stated that America cannot afford to engage in another foreign conflict. According to a report from Sputnik, the remarks come amidst ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, which have escalated in recent months.

In April of last year, Russia registered a formal protest with NATO regarding its shipment of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commented on the matter, stating that any such deliveries would be considered a legitimate target by the Russian military. Lavrov also warned that NATO's actions were a "dangerous" game. These statements came amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia launched a military invasion in Ferbruary last year. Russian President Vladimir Putin justified the operation, stating that it was aimed at protecting individuals who had endured years of torture and genocide under the Kyivv government, and achieving the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. The move has been met with international condemnation, with many countries denouncing Russia's intervention in Ukraine's internal affairs. The situation remains a source of ongoing tension and concern for the global community.

A look at the friction between Russia and US over Ukraine