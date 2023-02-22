US Shows 'double Standards' Mentality Over North Korea's Nuke Issue, Says Chinese Official

China has slammed the United States for having a "double standard" mentality over the North Korean nuclear issue. This development comes as the UN Security Council met on Monday after North Korea conducted another short-range ballistic missile test toward its eastern waters as a warning to the United States.

According to a readout of remarks made by China’s Ambassador Dai Bing at the UN Security Council briefing on the North Korean nuclear issue, the US and its partners were called out for "shirking their responsibilities by blatantly engaging in nuclear cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region that contravenes the purposes and objects of the NPT (Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons)," reported Spuntink.

It further said that China has been closely following the rising tensions around the Korean Peninsula and urges all parties involved in the tension to "remain calm, exercise restraint, and stay committed to the right direction of a political settlement." Bing further went on to say that the US "announced joint military exercises on a higher level, on a bigger scale, and with the timely deployment of strategic assets."

"NATO Secretary General paid a high-profile visit to the countries in the region, where he promoted the Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation. Such moves are highly provocative for North Korea and aggravate its sense of insecurity. Relevant countries should seriously reflect on the relevant causality," Bing warned.

He said that the US should avoid "pushing the situation out of control." He further said, "Certain countries, in particular, should give up their geopolitical manipulation, stop the clamour about war, and refrain from resorting to pressurisation at every turn through military exercises and sections," he added.

While speaking on the UN Security Council, the Chinese envoy to the UN said the bloc plays a constructive role with respect to all discussions ranging from the current situation on the peninsula to easing tensions and boosting common trust, and incorporating a call for resuming the six-party talks. China slammed a few council members for continuously pushing for meetings on the DPRK nuclear issue while demanding more sanctions on North Korea. "Implementing sanctions and promoting the resumption of talks are both ways of implementing Council resolutions. One should not weigh down or replace the other, nor can they be implemented only selectively. "Exclusively pursuing and piling on sanctions will only lead to a dead end," China’s UN envoy concluded.

Image: AP