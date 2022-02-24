US Slams Pak PM's Russia Visit: 'Responsible Country Must Object Moscow's Action In Kyiv'

It is the responsibility of every “responsible” country to voice objection to Russia’s latest actions in Ukraine, said the United States as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan travelled to Moscow amid the crisis. US State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Wednesday said that Washington has informed Pakistan about its position on the crisis prevailing in Ukraine, especially after Russia stoked fresh fears of invading Kyiv. The former Soviet Union member, Ukraine declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and asked its citizens to leave Russia. Meanwhile, massive numbers of troops from both Russia and Ukraine still remain stationed at the line of contact in eastern Ukraine.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to officially recognise the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk, the West not only went ahead to impose sanctions on Moscow but also reiterated support for Ukraine. But, at the same time, Khan was seen travelling to Moscow to meet with Russian officials. However, Khan appeared to be snubbed by Moscow as the Pakistan Prime Minister was greeted by a junior minister upon his arrival in the foreign city.

Reacting to Pakistan PM’s scheduled visit, Price said, “We've communicated to Pakistan our position regarding Russia's further renewed invasion of Ukraine and we have briefed them on our efforts to pursue diplomacy over war.”

US State Department spokesperson also added that Washington views its partnership with Ukraine as critical to US interests. While Putin signed the decree over separatist regions, Khan travelled to Moscow on Wednesday to meet Putin and exchange views on issues such as economic cooperation. Putin and Khan will be discussing issues just hours after the US and other Western nations imposed sanctions on Russia for its military deployment into parts of eastern Ukraine.

Further, in terms of China's support for Russia, Price said, "We believe... every responsible country in the world has, in our estimation, an obligation to use any influence it has with the Russian Federation to urge, to incentivize, to advocate for Vladimir Putin to back down, for the Russian Federation to de-escalate."

US reiterates warnings about ‘Kremlin disinformation campaigns’

Additionally, Price issued another warning about “Kremlin disinformation campaigns” and stressed that there is no evidence to state that Ukraine is committing genocide or conducting attacks in Donetsk or Luhansk. US State Department spokesperson said, “The Kremlin continues to create false narratives to justify invasion. It is fabricating supposed Ukrainian provocations in order to evacuate civilians from parts of eastern Ukraine.”

“Metadata from evacuation videos filmed by Russia-backed officials exposed they were filmed February 16, 2 days before the alleged attacks occurred. (February 16, not January 16)”, he added.

Beware of the following Kremlin disinformation campaigns seeking to justify military action - no evidence supports any of these false claims.

🚩: Ukraine is NOT committing genocide

🚩: Ukraine is NOT attacking Donetsk or Luhansk

🚩: Ukraine is NOT conducting terrorist attacks — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) February 24, 2022

